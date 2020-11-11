Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -11 November 2020, 1400+ Vacancies in BEL, ESIC, KPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -11 November 2020: Likewise every day, we have published a list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -11 November 2020. All job seekers can go through this list and apply to the posts as soon as possible without missing this opportunity.

Today, a total of 1400+ Vacancies Notified in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad, Maharashtra Postal Circle (Maharashtra Post Office), Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Ferozpur, Punjab.

The most important Jobs of the day is from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The organisation has notified 1000+ vacancies for the post of Project Engineer - I, Project Officer, Trainee Engineer - I, Trainee Engineer - II and Trainee Officer across the country. All Interested candidates holding the qualification of B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc/B.Arch/MBA/MSW in the relevant subject are eligible to apply. The selected candidates can earn up to 45,000/-.

On the other hand, Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Assistant and Others under Extra Ordinary Gazette Category. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at keralapsc.gov.in. The last date of application submission is 2 December 2020.

Alternatively, Maharashtra Postal Circle (Maharashtra Post Office) has released a notification or recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisan. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding a certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the Govt. OR VllI Std. passed with experience of one year in the respective trade. Eligible and interested can apply for Maharashtra Post Office Recruitment on in the prescribed format on or before 21 December 2020.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the latest government notification links. All candidates are advised to click on the above links and check information before applying to the application. For more latest government jobs, admit cards, exam dates, stay tuned with jagranjosh.com.

Reference Links:

BEL Recruitment 2020 for 1000+ Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer and Other Posts Across India Apply Online @bel-india.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 for Clerk, Assistant and Other Posts, 187+ Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

Ferozpur Court Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 34 Clerk Posts

Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 for Skilled Artisan Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Apply for 187 Faculty/Senior Resident and others @esic.nic.in, Download PDF