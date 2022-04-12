Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 12 April 2022: 65000+ Vacancies Notified in Railways, DTC, Teachers, & Others

Checklist of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 12 April 2022 here. Today around 65000 vacancies are officered by the Indian Railways, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), and others. Check details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 12 April 2022 includes 65000+ vacancies in various government organisations. Job seekers can go through the Top 5 Job listing and submit applications before the last date of application. Let's check on today's latest job openings.

5. REET Notification 2022: 62,000 Vacancies to be filled through Rajasthan TET, Apply from 18 April onwards

There is a huge opportunity for the candidates preparing for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) - 2022. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has decided to conduct the recruitment test on 23rd and 24th July 2022 for recruitment to the post of teachers in government schools as well as government financial aided schools from the state of Rajasthan. Willing candidates will be able to submit their applications online from 18 April 2022 onwards. The online link of the application will be shared in due course of time. Candidates can refer to the above link for more details.

Vacancies - 62,000

Post Name - Level 2 & 3 Exam

Eligiblilty: 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam with 50% with B.Ed./B.E.I.Ed.

Mode of application: Online

Last date of application: 18 May 2022

Link: REET Notification 2022: 62,000 Vacancies to be filled through Rajasthan TET, Apply from 18 April onwards

4. Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2900+ Apprentice Posts @rrcer.com

Candidates seeking 10th pass government jobs have a golden chance in Indian Railways. The organisation is hiring candidates for 2900+ vacancies for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online latest by 10 May 2022.

Vacancies - 2900+

Post Name -Apprentice

Eligiblilty: 10th passed + ITI

Mode of application: Online

Last date of application: 10 May 2022

Link: Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2900+ Apprentice Posts @rrcer.com

3. TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022: 200 Vacancies Notified for Special Educator Posts, Apply Online from 27 April onwards

Candidates seeking teacher jobs 2022 have a chance in Teacher's Recruitment Board (TRB), Tripura. A total of 200 vacancies have been notified for the post of Special Educator. Candidates holding qualifications of Graduation or Post Graduation with B.Ed. or its equivalent can submit applications from 27 April 2022 to 5 May 2022.

Vacancies - 200

Post Name -Special Educator

Eligibility: Graduation or Post Graduation with B.Ed. or its equivalent

Mode of application: Online

Last date of application: 5 May 2022

Link: TRB Tripura Recruitment 2022: 200 Vacancies Notified for Special Educator Posts, Apply Online from 27 April onwards

2. DTC Recruitment 2022 for 360+ SO, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman Posts

Candidates holding a diploma or ITI certificate in engineering or equivalent have a chance to apply to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for recruitment to the post of Section Officer, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman Posts. Candidates are advised to submit applications latest by the given dates.

Vacancies - 360+

Post Name -Section Officer, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman

Eligibility: Diploma, ITI

Mode of application: Online

Last Date of DTC SO Application - 11 May 2022

Last Date for Other Posts - 04 May 2022

Link: DTC Recruitment 2022 for 360+ SO, Assistant Electrician, Assistant Fitter and Assistant Foreman Posts

1. GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 42 Vacancies Notified, Opportunity for Engineers

Engineers searching for the latest government jobs have a chance at Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB). The organisation is offering jobs for the post of Apprentice in different departments. Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice can submit applications latest by 30 April 2022.

Vacancies - 42

Post Name -Apprentice

Eligibility: Graduation/Diploma

Mode of application: Online

Last Date to apply: 30 April 2022

Link: GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 42 Vacancies Notified, Opportunity for Engineers

So, these are the jobs available today. All candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinks pasted in this article and submit their applications before the last date. Candidates are also advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com for latest updates about notification, exam date, and admit cards.