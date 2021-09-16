Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 September - 5600+ Vacancies in Indian Railways, UPPSC, HPPSC and Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of Day for 16 September 2021: 5600+ Vacancies are available under Indian Railways, UPPSC, HPPSC and Others. Details Here.

Today, We have come up with the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 16 September which includes various job opportunities for the job seekers. The candidates seeking government jobs in the reputed organisations have a huge opportunity under Indian Railways, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Chittaranjan Locomotive Work (CLW) and Haryana Public Service Commission.

A total of 5605 vacancies are open for recruitment out of which 3093 vacancies are of Apprentice in Indian Railways, 1370 are for UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021, 536 vacancies are available for agricultural Development Officer (ADO) and Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer (SDAO) in Haryana Public Service Commission, 492 are for Apprentice in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and 115 are for non-teaching vacancies in National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Let’s have a look at the different Educational Qualification, Vacancy details, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for these jobs. The candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinks for more details of the recruitment.

Comparing the numbers, the major vacancy of the day is from Indian Railways. This is a golden chance to the candidates who wish to become a part of North Indian Railways, RRC and Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. The indian railways has advertised a notice regarding the filling the vacancies of Apprentice Posts in different departments. The online application process for NR RRC Recruitment 2021 will start from 20 September 2021 and close on 20 October 2021 while the last date for submitting applications for CLW Recruitment 2021 on www.apprenticeshipindia.org is before 03 October 2021.

Alternatively, a total of 1370 vacancies will be recruited through UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 October 2021. However, the Last Date for Receipt of the Examination Fee Online in the Bank is 12 October 2021.

Other than this, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Stenographer, Director and Others. All Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 10 October 2021.

Haryana Public Service Commission has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) and Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer (SDAO) on its website - hpsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode on the official website from 16 September 2021. The last date for submitting an online application is 06 October 2021.

