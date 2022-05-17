Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 May 2022: 5000+ Vacancies Notified for Multi Task Worker, GDS, JLM, Apprentice & Other Posts

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 17 May 2022 here. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Likewise every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 17 May 2022 has come up with more than 5000 vacancies in various government organisations. Candidates holding the qualification of 8th, 10th, Graduation, Post Graduation etc. are eligible to apply for these vacancies. For the ease of Job aspirants, we have provided the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs 2022 below. So that, the candidate can easily know the qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details for the requirement.

5. HPPWD Recruitment 2022: Opportunity for 8th pass

A total of 1355 vacancies have been notified, of which, 701 vacancies are for Executive Engineers and 654 are for Multi-Task Workers in Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD). This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 8th pass can submit applications online on or before 6 June 2022. Candidates can check the essential details in the pointers.

Vacancy - 1355 Posts

Name Post - Executive Engineer, and Multi Task Worker

Eligibility - 8th pass

Application Form - Interested candidates can submit applications offline to the concerned Executive Engineer of the Division along with self attested photocopies of certificates on or before the last date.

Link: HPPWD Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) for Various Posts Posts, 1300+ Vacancies Notified, Opportunity for 8th pass

4. AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022: 10th pass can apply

A total of 1716 vacancies have been notified for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in India Post, Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification can submit applications online on or before 5 June 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the merit list.

Vacancy - 1716 Posts

Name Post - Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Eligibility - 10th passed

Application Form - Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 June 2022. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details. Link: AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1716 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts @appost.in

3. TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Opportunity for 10th pass with Diploma

A total of 1271 vacancies for Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Engineer (JE) and Sub Engineer (SE) Posts have been notified. Candidates holding required qualification can submit applications through online mode.

Vacancy - 1271

Post Name - Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Engineer (JE) and Sub Engineer (SE).

Qualification - SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification.

Application Form - The Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through TSSPDCL's official website by visiting the 'Careers Page' on or before the last date.

Link - TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1271 JLM, JE, Sub Engineer Posts @tssouthernpower.com

2. JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Notification: 921 Vacancies Notified

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is hiring candidates for various posts for recruitment to the post of Garden superintendent, Veterinary officer, Sanitary And Food Inspector, Sanitary Supervisor, Revenue Inspector, Legal Assistant through Jharkhand Municipal Service Combined Competitive Examination-2022 (JMSCCE 2022). Candidates can check the pointers given below and apply online before deadline.

Vacancies - 921

Name of the post - Garden superintendent, Veterinary officer, Sanitary And Food Inspector, Sanitary Supervisor, Revenue Inspector, Legal Assistant

Qualification - Graduation, Post Graduation Diploma or equivalent.

Application Form - Interested candidates can submit applications online from 30 May to 26 June 2022. Candidates will be able to access the online application window, once activated. Candidates are advised to go through the hyperlinked notification for more details.

Link - JSSC JMSCCE 2022 Notification (OUT) on jssc.nic.in, Apply Online for 921 Revenue Inspector, & other Posts from 30 May onwards

1. CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Graduates & Diploma Holders can apply

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysore is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of graduate & Technician Apprentice vacancies. Candidates can submit applications latest by 7 June 2022 through online mode only. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Vacancies - 135

Post Name - Apprentice

Qualification - Graduation & Diploma

Applicaiton Form - Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application after final submission.

Link - CESC Mysore Apprentice Recruitment 2022, Apply Online for 135 Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts

Candidates are advised to go through the hyperlinks given in the article and apply to the posts as per prescribed format on or before the last date.