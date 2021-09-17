Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 September -3500+ Vacancies for Constable, SSC Officer, Apprentice and Others

Check out Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day for 17 September: Big Opportunity for 10th to Graduates, Also Check the Eligibility, Qualification, Experience, Selection and other details here.

Like every day, we have come up with the latest Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 17 September. So, all government jobs seekers may not miss any opportunity.

Today, the Indian Navy, Western Coalfield Limited, Odisha Police, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has advertised a huge opportunity for the post of Constable, SSC Officer, Apprentice and Other Posts.

A total of 3536 vacancies have been notified. The candidates holding the required qualification in the respective field can apply to the posts through the prescribed format. The candidates can check the list of Top 5 Government Jobs below.

10th and 12th candidates holders have a great opportunity today for the post of Constable & Apprentice. The Odisha Police has today advertised a notification for the post of Constable. For which the candidates who have passed +2 Examinations or equivalent Examination in science with (1) Physics (2) Chemistry and (3) Mathematics or Electronics or Statistics or Computer Science or Information Technology can apply. The candidates are advised to apply for the above posts through online mode on or before 4 October 2021.

For Reference: Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 for 244 Vacancies, Apply Online @odishapolice.gov.in

Other than this, the Indian Navy has also advertised a notification for Short Service Commission Officer. The candidates will be able to apply for the Executive, Technical & Education Branch from 21 September 2021. The last date of the online application is 5 October 2021.

Check Details: Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Executive, Technical & Education Branch From 21 September @joinindiannavy.gov.in

WCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of ITI Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 06 September 2021 to 21 September 2021 on westerncoal.in.

For More Details: Western Coalfield WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 1281 Vacancies @westerncoal.in

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate and Technician Apprentice on its official website secl-cil.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through the official website on or before 05 October 2021.

Read More: SECL Recruitment 2021 for 450 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @secl-cil.in

Lastly, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has activated the online application window for Technical Education Teaching Service Exam. The candidates holding the required can fill up the online applications till 15 October 2021. However, the Last Date for Receipt of the Examination Fee Online in the Bank is 12 October 2021.

Read Here: UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Notification: Apply Now for 1370 vacancies @uppsc.up.nic.in