Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -18 October 2021: 1100+ Vacancies Notified in Indian Navy, IIT, Goa PSC, DFES and Others

Just have a look for the major government organizations including Indian Navy, DFES, Safdarjung Hospital, IIT Kanpur, Goa PSC and much more. These organizations have released 1100+ different vacancies including Fire Fighter, LDC, Deputy Registrar, Junior Technician, Assistant Registrar, Hindi Officer, Junior Technician, Librarian, Planning Officer, Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon and much more.

Aspirants can go through the list of the latest government jobs given below and apply to the posts without delay. Along with this, candidates can get detailed information related to the notification by clicking on the provided hyperlink. Let’s have a look.



GOA PSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Goa Public Service Commission (Goa PSC) has invited applications for the various posts including Librarian, Planning Officer, Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon and other . Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these posts on or before 22 October 2021

For Reference: Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 for Planning Officer, Librarian and other Posts@gpsc.goa.gov.in





IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021:

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has released the notification in the Employment News (16-22 October)2021 for total 95 various posts including Deputy Registrar, Junior Technician, Assistant Registrar, Hindi Officer, Junior Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) on or before 16 November 2021.

For Reference: IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 95 Deputy Registrar, Junior Technician and Others







DFES Goa Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:

Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services (DFES ) Government of Goa has invited applications for 268 Fire Fighter,LDC ,Driver and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 October 2021.

For Reference: DFES Goa Recruitment 2021: Apply for 268 Fire Fighter, LDC & Other Posts @dfes.goa.gov.in





Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 Notification ;

Indian Navy is looking to recruit for unmarried male candidates for the post of Matric Recruit (MR) as Sailors for MR for 300 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on joinindiannavy.gov.in on 02 November 2021.

For Reference: Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021 Notification Out; Check How to Apply Online, Salary, Eligibility





Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021:

Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC has invited applications for recruitment to the 447 post of Senior Resident in various departments. Candidates having educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree/Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after MBBS/BDS can apply on or before 01 November 2021.

For Reference: Safdarjung Hospital & VMMC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 447 Senior Resident Post @vmmc-sjh.nic.inm, Check Eligibility



