Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 April 2022: 700+ Vacancies in DU, JKPSC, SBI, APPSC, BIS

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 April 2022 Here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 April 2022 includes 700+ vacancies in Delhi University, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, State Bank of India, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The above-mentioned organisations are offering job opportunities for the post of Assistant Professor, Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service and J&K Accounts Service, Vice President & Head, Senior Special Executive, Manager, Senior Executive, Assistant Audit Officer, Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director. Candidates can check the details of vacancies and qualifications in the provided list given below and apply to the posts before deadline. Let's have a look at the vacancy numbers, eligibility, qualification, and how to apply.

5. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

Post Name - Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director

Eligibility - Degree, Master's and Diploma

Vacancy Numbers - 337

How to apply - The candidates can apply online from 19 April 2022 to 09 May 2022 through online mode.

Link - BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply Link Available for 337 JSA, SSA, Steno, Assistant and Other Posts

4. Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)

Post Name - Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, J&K Police Service, and J&K Accounts Service

Eligibility - The candidate should be a graduate and must be a domicile of UT of J&K

Vacancy Numbers - 240

How to apply - The candidates can apply online on the official website from 25 April to 15 May 2022.

Link - JKPSC CCE Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) @jkpsc.nic.in: Exam in June for 240 Vacancies

3. State Bank of India

Post Name - Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO)

Eligibility - Degree

Vacancy Numbers - 19

How to apply - The candidates can apply online before the last date. Candidates can submit applications for SBI SO Application for VP And Sr Special Executive till 04 May 2022 while the last Date for SBI SO Application for Manager, Advisor and Sr Executive Posts is 28 April 2022.

Link - SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Sr Executive, Sr Special Executive, Manager and Other Posts @sbi.co.in/careers

2. Delhi University

Post Name - Assistant Professor

Eligibility - Post Graduation, NET, or PhD.

Vacancy Numbers - 110

How to apply - Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 6 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Link - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Kirori Mal College to hire 110 Assistant Professor, Apply Online @kmc.du.ac.in

1. Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)

Post Name - Assistant Audit Officer

Eligibility - B.Com, BBA/MBA[Finance), BA with Economics as one of the subjects and B.Sc. with Mathematics as one of the subjects from a recognized University.

Vacancy Numbers - 6

How to apply - Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 20 May 2022.

Link - APPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT, Check Eligibility, Salary, and Application Form Here