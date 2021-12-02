Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 December: 2000+ Job Opportunities in Air Force, BSF, RPSC & Others

Check the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 December here. Also check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Today, we have come up with the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 December. The candidates seeking government job opportunities in the central and state government can apply to the above posts. A total of 2000+ vacancies have been notified. The job aspirants can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. The candidates are also advised to go through the hyperlinks and submit their applications as soon as possible. Let's have a look at the latest government job opportunities.

1. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission

The candidates holding the qualification of MBBS with MCI Registration have a great opportunity under Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. A total of 557 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The online application process for the aforesaid posts will commence from 16 December 2021 onwards. The last date of submitting the online application is 14 January 2022.

For Reference: CGPSC Recruitment 2021 for 557 Junior Resident, Registrar & Senior Registrar Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

2. Air Force

Indian Air Force has opened job opportunities for Commissioned officers through Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022. The candidates willing to apply for AFCAT 2022 can submit applications till 30th Dec 2021 at 1700 hrs. The selected candidates will be recruited for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. The candidates are advised to check on the details given below before applying.

For Reference: AFCAT 2022 Recruitment Notification: Registration Link Available @afcat.cdac.in, 300+ Vacancies Notified

3. Border Security Force (BSF)

Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has also invited online applications for recruitment of various Group C Posts. The interested candidates can submit their applications for BSF Group C Application till 29 December 2021 at 11:59 PM.

For Reference: BSF Group C Recruitment 2021 for 72 Constable, ASI and HC Posts, Apply @rectt.bsf.gov.in

4. Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

The candidates wish to become an Inspector have an opportunity under Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit applications latest by 29 December 2021 on ppsc.gov.in. The online application for the same will start from 22 December 2021.

For Reference: PPSC Recruitment 2021 for 320 Inspector Posts, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in From 22 Dec

5. Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL)

Lastly, a total of 1295 vacancies of Apprentice Posts have been notified in Northern Coalfields Limited for one year at its various units in MP and UP. Interested candidates who have passed the ITI exam from UP or MP-based institutes can apply online for NCL Apprentice Recruitment from 06 December 2021 onwards on apprenticeshipindia.org. The last date of application submission is 20 December 2021.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 1295 Posts: Notification (Out), How to Apply, Eligibility