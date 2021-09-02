Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 September - 11000+ Job Vacancies for Teacher, Civilian, JE, SMO & Others

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 2 September 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Check Educational Qualifications, Vacancies, Important Dates, and Eligibility Criteria for 11000+ Vacancies.

Today, we have come up with the Top 5 Government Jobs of the Day - 2 September with a huge number of vacancies available in the reputed organizations like Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha, Indian Air Force, NPHC Limited and Gauhati High Court.

A total of 11000+ vacancies is going to be recruited under the above organizations. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates willing to be a part of Indian Government Organisations.

The online applications are ongoing for the post of Contractual Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, Group C Civilian, Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) & Telugu Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of the State of Odisha, Senior Medical Officer, JE, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, and others. The candidates willing to be are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible before the closure of the online application window.

Comparing the number of vacancies, a huge number of vacancies are going to be recruited under the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha. The candidates who wish to become a teacher have a golden chance. The organization is hiring more than 10,000 vacancies of teachers in different disciplines. Candidates can register themselves through the online mode on or before the closure of the application.

According to the official notification, around 4000+ vacancies will be recruited for Contractual Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher Posts in Govt. Secondary Schools of Odisha while a total of 6720 vacancies are available of which 3136 are for TGT Arts, 1842 for TGT Science (PCM),1717 for TGT (CBZ), and 25 for Telugu Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of the State of Odisha. The recruitment online application process is ongoing for 4000+ vacancies while the application process for 6000+ vacancies will start from 04 September 2021 onwards.

For Reference:

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 6700+ TGT and Telugu Teacher Posts @dseodisha.in



DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply Now for 4619 Vacancies in Different Disciplines, Last Date is 16 Sept



On the other hand, The Indian Air Force is offering a job opportunity for the post of Group C Civilian. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th to Graduate pass qualifications. The applications are being filled up through offline mode. All interested and eligible candidates are advised to submit their applications as prescribed in the advertisement within 30 days (21 September) from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated 21 to 27 August 2021.

Read More:

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Opportunity for 10th to Graduate pass, 282 Vacancies for Civilian Posts @indianairforce.nic.in



The High Court of Gujarat has advertised a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Law Clerk in Principal Seat of Gauhati High Court at a fixed monthly pay of Rs. 2000/- only. The candidates holding a law degree can submit applications through the online mode from 6 September onwards. The candidates must have not attained the age of 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

For Reference:

Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply online from 6 Sept onwards @ghconline.gov.in



NPHC Limited has started the online application window for recruitment to the post of Senior Medical Officer, JE, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, and others. All interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 30 September 2021. The candidates are advised to read the notification before apply.

For more details:

NPHC Recruitment 2021: Online Application Started for SMO, JE, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer and other posts @nhpcindia.com



