Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 Sept - Big Opportunity in Indian Army, Income Tax Dept, MPPSC, CG Police and Others

Check out Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day for 18 September: Check the Eligibility, Qualification, Experience, Selection and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 Sept - we have come up with the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 Sept. Job aspirants have an opportunity to work under renowned organizations like Indian Army, Chhattisgarh Police, Income Tax department, and Allahabad High Court. The candidates willing to be a part of the above organizations are advised to go through the below listings to know about the latest government jobs and their requirements.

The major vacancy of the day is from India Army and Income Tax Department. Indian Army has recently advertised a short notice for Short Service Commission for 58 Men and 29 Women and JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men and Women (Scheduled in April 2022). The application process for SSC Officers will be started from 28 September onwards while the application process for JAG Entry will start from 29 September onwards. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

For Reference: Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Details Here

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021: Short Notice Released, Applications to begin from 28 Sept

On the other hand, The Principal Cheif Commissioner of Income Tax is hiring 28 positions of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax, and Tax Assistant through sports quota. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including a Degree from a recognized University or equivalent are eligible to apply. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of sportsperson meritious criteria. The candidates are advised to go through the notification and read all instructions while applying for any post.

For Details: Income Tax Department Hiring for MTS, Tax Assistant and Income Tax Inspector Posts @incometaxmumbai.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Simultaneously, The candidates who wish to work under Police Department have a great opportunity under Chhattisgarh Police Department. The department is going to recruit a total of 975 vacancies of Sub Inspector, Platoon, and Subedar. The candidates holding certain qualifications and experience will submit their applications from 1 October onwards. The last date of submitting the online application is 31 October 2021.

For More Details: CG Police Recruitment 2021: 975 Vacancies Notified for SI, Platoon & Subedar Posts, Apply Online from 1 Oct

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Candidates holding the qualification of Bachelor’s in veterinary science can apply to the posts from 5 October onwards. The online link to the application will be provided in the article.

For more details: MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 OUT for 129 Vacancies, Apply Online from 5 October

Lastly, Allahabad High Court (AHC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Additional Private Secretary (APS) in Hindi and English on allahabadhighcourt.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AHC APS Recruitment 2021 from 20 September 2021 to 05 October 2021. However, the last date of application is 06 October 2021.

For Details: Allahabad High Court APS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Additional Private Secretary @allahabadhighcourt.in