Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 September- 17000+ Vacancies in Indian Railways, India Post, Indian Navy, IOCL & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of Day for 21 September 2021: 17000+ Vacancies are available under Indian Railways, India Post, Indian Navy & Others. Details Here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 September brings a huge number of vacancies in renowned organisations like Indian Railways, India Post, Indian Navy, DEE Assam and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). All jobs seekers have an opportunity to apply for the post of Apprentice, Gramin Dak Sevaks, 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry, Teachers and Junior Engineering Assistant under the above organisations.

Today, the major job of the day is from all the above organisations and the total of the vacancies are 17000+. For which, 10th to Graduates can apply by following the application procedure given in the above articles. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the reference articles, the candidates can go through hyperlinked articles and check the eligibility, qualification, experience and all other details before applying.

Comparing the numbers, around 9000+ vacancies have been notified under Elementary Education in the State of Assam for the post of Teacher in Lower Primary Schools and Upper Primary Schools. The candidates who have passed Assam TET or going to appear in the Assam TET to be conducted in the month of October 2021 can apply to the Assam Teacher Latest Government Job. The online application procedure for the above posts will start from 27 September to 27 October 2021. The candidates will be able to access the online application link through the given article, once the link is activated.

For Reference: DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: 9300+ Vacancies Lower and Upper Primary, Apply Online From 27 September

On the other hand, Indian Railways is hiring 3093 vacancies of apprentices for imparting training at various divisions/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway. The candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass can submit applications through the online mode. The process of online application was started on 20 September 2021. The candidates can submit their applications at rrcnr.org on or before 20 October 2021.

For Reference: RRC Recruitment 2021 for 3093 Vacancies: Opportunity for 10th pass in Northern Railway, Apply Now @rrcnr.org

Moreover, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring 500+ experienced non-experienced personnel in the pay scale of Rs.25,000-1,05,000/ for its Refineries / Petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}(Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha). The process of online applications have been started at iocl.com from today onwards. The candidates are advised to go through the notification before applying.

For Reference: IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 500+ Vacancies, Apply Online from 21 September onwards

Simuneoustely, the Indian Navy has published a notification for the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Online Applications are invited from Unmarried Male Candidates from 01 October 2021 on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date for registration will be 10 October 2021.

For Reference: Indian Navy 10+2 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for B.Tech Cadet Entry @joinindiannavy.gov.in From 01 October

Lastly, India Post is hiring 4000+ vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Out of which, 4264 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) under Cycle 3 and 581 vacancies are for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Cycle 3 under Uttarakhand Postal Circle. The candidates can submit their applications till 25 September 2021. All the candidates are advised not to wait till the last date of application and submit their applications as soon as possible.

For Reference: India Post Direct Recruitment 2021 for 10th Pass: 4800+ Vacancies in Postal Department, No Exam & Interview

