Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 June 2022: Apply for 1900+ Various Jobs @Coal India, IDBI, HPCL, GPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 June 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 June 2022: Today more than 1900+ Various Jobs in different organizations have been declared under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day. These vacancies are released by leading organizations of the country including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Bank of Baroda (BOB) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Specialist Officer (SO),Manager, AGM, DGM,Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Instrumentation Engineer, Civil Engineer, Chemical Engineer, and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: GPSC AE Recruitment 2022

If you are Engineering Graduate then you have golden chance here. Yes, today Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released job notification for 100 post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Narmada Water Resources on its official website. Degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities can apply for these post.

Link: GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 for 100 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post, Apply Online@gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/gpsc-ae-recruitment-job-notification-apply-online-1655810931-1



Job Number 4: IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Preparing for banks jobs, then your wait is over. Yes, Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has initiated the recruitment process for Specialist Officers for 226 Manager, AGM, DGM and other Posts. Graduation (B.Tech/B.E in Civil/ Electrical Engineering) with additional qualification can apply for these jobs.

Link: IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 226 Manager, AGM, DGM Posts @idbibank.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/idbi-bank-so-recruitment-2022-notification-download-1655882721-1

Job Number 3: HPCL Recruitment 2022

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has issued a notice for the post of Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Instrumentation Engineer, Civil Engineer, Chemical Engineer and others on its official website. Candidates with 4-years full time regular engineering course with additional eligibility can apply for these vacancies.

Link: HPCL Recruitment 2022 for 290+ Officer Posts @hindustanpetroleum.com

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/hpcl-officer-recruitment-2022-notification-and-online-application-link-1655793228-1



Job Number 2: BOB SO Recruitment 2022

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited online application for filling up 325 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) on Regular basis. Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance can apply for these jobs.

Link: BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) @bankofbaroda.in: 325 Vacancies Notified

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/bob-so-recruitment-2022-check-vacancy-application-form-1655879170-1

Job Number 1: Coal India Recruitment 2022

Coal India has notified for the 1050 Management Trainee (MT) vacancies through Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 drive. Applying candidates should note that they should have GATE 2022 Scores in Mining or Civil or Electronics & Telecommunication or System and EDP.

Link: Coal India Recruitment 2022 for 1050 Management Trainee (MT) @coalindia.in

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/coal-india-management-trainee-recruitment-2022-download-1655813169-1