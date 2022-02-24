Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 February 2022: Apply Online for 1700+ Vacancies in JRHMS, SSA Gujarat, BSNL & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 February 2022 Here. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Likewise every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 February 2022 come up with the latest government job opportunities in the government sector. Candidates preparing for the government jobs have an opportunity to submit their applications in Samagra Shiksha (SS) – Gujarat, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Delhi High Court, Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS), and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

A total of 1719 vacancies have been notified today in the above-mentioned organizations. Candidates preparing for government jobs are advised to submit their applications through the prescribed format as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

Comparing the number, today the highest number of vacancies is rolled out in Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) for recruitment to the post of AYUSH Medical Officer, Panchkarma AYUSH MO, Panchkarma AYUSH Technician, Block Programme Manager, Block Accounts Manager, Dental Surgeon, Dental Hygienist, Dental Assistant, OT Technician & Other Posts at State, District & Block Level at NHM Jharkhand (Advt 01-2022-JRHMS-1141).

A total of 1141 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. NHM JRHMS Online Applications have been started from 23 February 2022 to 14 March 2022.

For Reference: JRHMS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1141 AYUSH MO, Lab Technician & Other Posts

On the other hand, Delhi High Court (DHC) is inviting applications for filling up 168 vacancies through Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2022. Out of the total, 123 vacancies are available in Delhi Judicial Service and 45 in Delhi Higher Judicial Service. Delhi Judicial Service Exam will be conducted on 27 March 2022 (11 AM to 1.30 PM) while Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam on 20 March 2022 ( 11 AM to 1 PM).

For Reference: Delhi High Court Recruitment 2022 through Judicial Service Exam/HJSE: 168 Vacancies Notified

Samagra Shiksha (SS) – Gujarat is hiring candidates for recruitment for the post of CRC, URC, BRC Coordinator. SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 Online Applications will be started from 28 February 2022 to 8 March 2022. More than 250 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

For Reference: SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022 for 250+ CRC/ URC/ BRC Coordinator Posts, Apply Online @ssagujarat.org

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is hiring 136 vacancies of Graduate/Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Posts. Candidates holding Graduate/Diploma in the relevant subject can submit applications from 23 February 2022 to 9 March 2022. After the submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

For Reference: CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 136 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @cochinshipyard.in

Lastly, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is hiring candidates for Diploma Apprentice Posts. The candidate must have passed their Diploma or equivalent or must not be above 25 years for applying to the above posts. Candidates would get Rs. 8000/- per month per apprentice.

For Reference: BSNL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 24 Diploma Apprentice Posts Begins at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility