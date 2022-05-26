Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 26 May 2022, 3000+ Vacancies for Teachers, Constable, SO, JOA and Other Posts

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 26 May 2022. More than 3000 Vacancies for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Constable, Specialist Officer, JTO and Other Posts. Check Details Here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 2022: Today i.e. on 26 May 2022, more than three thousand vacancies are announced for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Constable, Specialist Officer, Veterinary Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant, Clerk, Medical Laboratory Technician, Junior Office Assistant, Lineman, Sub-Station Attendant (SSA), Electrician, Fitter, Drawing Master, Steno Typist, Junior Engineer & Other Posts.

Candidates from 10th passed to postgraduates can grab this fantastic opportunity today. They are facilitated with the notification link below for all the top jobs of the day:

Job Number 1: WB Police Recruitment 2022

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable and Laday Constable under Kolkata Police. Candidates can apply online from 29 May to 27 June 2022 at http://wbpolice.gov.in.

Job Number 2: HPSSC Recruitment 2022

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSB) is filling up 1500+ vacancies for Veterinary Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant, Clerk, Medical Laboratory Technician, Junior Office Assistant, Lineman, Sub-Station Attendant (SSA), Electrician, Fitter, Drawing Master, Steno Typist, Junior Engineer & Others. Online applications link is available upto 30 June 2022.

Job Number 3: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT Posts

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued a notice for the postPost Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Part Time Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Part-Time Teacher, Primary Teacher and Primary Part-Time Teacher. Online application link is available upto 08 June 2022.

Job Number 4: SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) for recruitment against advertisement no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/08. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply online till 12 June 2022.

Job Number 5: Army Public School Recruitment 2022

Army Public School (APS), RK Puram , Secunderabad is looking for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher. Candidates can apply till 06 June 2022.

