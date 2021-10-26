Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 October 2021: Opportunity in Indian Navy, CGPSC, BEL, Police and Rajasthan Postal Circle

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 October 2021 here. Also check qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 October 2021 brings a huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organisations including Indian Navy, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Administration Of Union Territory Of Ladakh Police Headquarters (Leh) Ladakh, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur.

The candidates holding the qualification of 10th have a great opportunity in Police Department, Rajasthan Postal Circle, Bharat Electronics Limited and Indian Navy. The departments are going to recruit huge vacancies of Constable, Apprentice, Multi Tasking Staff in its different departments. Likewise, other renowned organisations are also seeking jobs for diploma and degree holders in their departments.

The candidates are advised to go through this article to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to any post. Let’s have a look at all the latest government job recruitments.

Indian Navy

Indian Navy is going to hire MR for 300 vacancies (Approximately) in the April 22 Batch. The vacancies will be earmarked in a State Wise manner. For the total of 300 vacancies, approximately 1500 candidates will be called for the written exam and Physical Fitness Test. The candidates holding 10th pass qualification can apply for the above posts. The candidates are advised to check the hyperlinked article for more details.

For Reference: Indian Navy MR 2021 Notification: Apply online for Sailor Posts for April 2022 Batch from 29 Oct onwards @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

Recently, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialist against the advertisement number 08/2021. The candidates will be able to apply online from 11 November 2021 to 10 December 2021.

For Reference: CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online from 11 November onwards

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Bharat Electronics Limited is offering job opportunities for the diploma holders for the 80 posts of Diploma Apprentice in various branches. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 November 2021. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Monthly Stipend(INR) INR 10,400/-.

For Reference: BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 80 Diploma Apprentice Post @bel-india.in, Check Application Process

Rajasthan Post Office

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Jaipur is hiring Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). 10th and 12th pass candidates can apply to the posts on or before 6 December 2021. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their achievements.

For Reference: Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS and Other Posts, Download Notification @indiapost.gov.in

Ladakh Police

The Administration Of Union Territory Of Ladakh Police Headquarters (Leh) Ladakh is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF against 213 vacancies in the Pay Level-2 (19900-63200) on its website (police.ladakh.gov.in). The candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass can apply to the posts within 30 days from the date of activation of the application link.

For Reference: Ladakh Police Recruitment 2021 for Constable Posts: 10th Pass Apply