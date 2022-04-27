Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 27 April 2022: Chance to Apply for 6200+ Various Jobs @ONGC, NHM, AIIMS, TSPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 27 April 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 27 April 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 6200+ Various Governmant Jobs released today. These vacancies are available for various posts including Customer Agent, Handyman, Administrative Officer, Asst Audit Officer, District Registrar, Senior Resident, Apprentice, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist jobs in different organizations including ONGC, NHM, AIIMS, TSPSC and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 12th Pass/Graduation/Medical/Diploma with additional qualification can apply for Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 27 April 2022.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.



Job Number 5:

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS) has is recruiting total 159 Senior Resident (Non Academic) posts purely on temporary basis. Candidates having Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines can apply for these posts on or before

15 May 2022.

Link: AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022





Job Number 4:

AIASL Recruitment 2022

AI Airports Services Limited (AIASL) is recruiting a total of 800 Customer Agent, Handyman & Other Posts for ground duties operation. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance in walk-in-interview scheduled on 09, 11 and 14 May 2022.

Link: AIASL Recruitment 2022





Job Number 3:

TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is hiring for total 503 for various posts including Administrative Officer, Asst Audit Officer, District Registrar & Others. These posts will be filled under Group 1 Category on direct recruitment basis. You can apply for these post from 2 May to 31 May 2022.

Link: TSPSC Group I Recruitment 2022





Job Number 2:

NHM MP Recruitment 2022

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has released notification for 1,222 Staff Nurse and Pharmacist posts on its official website. Candidates having 12th passed with Diploma in GNM/B.Sc Nursing can apply for these posts on or before 30 May 2022. You can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Link: NHM MP Recruitment 2022





Job Number 1:

ONGC Recruitment 2022

Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) is hiring for total 3600 Apprentice Posts in various in the trade/disciplines. These posts are available in various plants of ONGC including Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Hazira, Cambay and others.

Link: ONGC Recruitment 2022



