Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–6 September: 4500+ Vacancies Notified for Computer, VDO, MO, Dental Surgeon and Other Posts

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 6 September 2021 along with eligibility, selection criteria and other essential details for the application form here. 

Created On: Sep 6, 2021 20:19 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–6 September: The candidates who are searching for government jobs, have a huge opportunity under various reputed government organisations. Today, we have come up with 4500+ vacancies for the post of Computer, Village Development Officer, Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon and others. The government jobs aspirants can go through the above details for application process. In this article, we have listed top 5 government job of the day. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below that required at a time of registration.

  • Organization: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur
    Post Name: Village Development Officer
    Vacancies: 3896
    Last Date: 09 October 2021
    Click Here for Complete Notification
  •  Organization:  Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur
    Post Name: Computer
    Vacancies: 250
    Last Date: 7 October 2021
    Click Here for Complete Notification

  • Organization:  Medical Officer Selection Board (CAPFs) 
    Post Name: Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), Medical Officers & Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India
    Vacancies: 533
    Last Date: 27 October 2021
    Click Here for Complete Notification

  • Organization:  All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Mysore
    Post Name: ITI Apprentice 
    Vacancies: 14
    Last Date: 8 October 2021
    Click Here for Complete Notification

  • Organization:  Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata
    Post Name: Medical Physicist (Radiotherapy), Deputy Medical Superintendent and Engineer
    Vacancies: 5
    Last Date: 18 September 2021
    Click Here for Complete Notification

