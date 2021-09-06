Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–6 September: 4500+ Vacancies Notified for Computer, VDO, MO, Dental Surgeon and Other Posts

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–6 September: The candidates who are searching for government jobs, have a huge opportunity under various reputed government organisations. Today, we have come up with 4500+ vacancies for the post of Computer, Village Development Officer, Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon and others. The government jobs aspirants can go through the above details for application process. In this article, we have listed top 5 government job of the day. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below that required at a time of registration.
- Organization: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur
Post Name: Village Development Officer
Vacancies: 3896
Last Date: 09 October 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
- Organization: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur
Post Name: Computer
Vacancies: 250
Last Date: 7 October 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
- Organization: Medical Officer Selection Board (CAPFs)
Post Name: Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), Medical Officers & Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India
Vacancies: 533
Last Date: 27 October 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
- Organization: All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Mysore
Post Name: ITI Apprentice
Vacancies: 14
Last Date: 8 October 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
- Organization: Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata
Post Name: Medical Physicist (Radiotherapy), Deputy Medical Superintendent and Engineer
Vacancies: 5
Last Date: 18 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification