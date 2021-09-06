Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–6 September: 4500+ Vacancies Notified for Computer, VDO, MO, Dental Surgeon and Other Posts

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–6 September: The candidates who are searching for government jobs, have a huge opportunity under various reputed government organisations. Today, we have come up with 4500+ vacancies for the post of Computer, Village Development Officer, Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon and others. The government jobs aspirants can go through the above details for application process. In this article, we have listed top 5 government job of the day. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below that required at a time of registration.

Organization: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur

Post Name: Village Development Officer

Vacancies: 3896

Last Date: 09 October 2021

Post Name: Computer

Vacancies: 250

Last Date: 7 October 2021

Post Name: Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), Medical Officers & Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India

Vacancies: 533

Last Date: 27 October 2021

Post Name: ITI Apprentice

Vacancies: 14

Last Date: 8 October 2021

Post Name: Medical Physicist (Radiotherapy), Deputy Medical Superintendent and Engineer

Vacancies: 5

Last Date: 18 September 2021

