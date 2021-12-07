Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 December: 3000+ Vacancies Announced in Railways, DRDO, BCPL, PPSC & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 December here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 7 December includes latest government job opportunities in various renowned organizations like Assam Police, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Indian Army, and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) - Central Railway.

The candidates holding the qualification of Graduation, Post Graduation, Diploma or equivalent in the concerned subject can submit applications before the last date. The candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Assam Police

Vacancies - 2440

Post Name: Constable & Sub Inspector

Qualification:

Constable (AB) - HSLC or 10th passed from govt recognized board

Constable (UB) - HS or 12th passed from govt recognized board

Sub- Inspector - Graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized stream.

Age Limit

Constable - 18 to 25 years

SI - 20 to 26 years

Last Date of Application Submission - 9 January 2022

For Reference: Assam Police Recruitment 2021-2022 for 2440 Constable and SI Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

Vacancy - 10 Posts

Post Name: Analyst

Qualification: Degree in Master of Science with Chemistry or Pharmacy or Biochemistry or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology or Microbiology in Second Division from a recognized university or Institution.

Age Limit - should not be below 18 years and above 37 years

Last date of application submission - 25 December 2021

For Reference: PPSC Recruitment 2021 for Analyst posts at Home Department, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) - Central Railway

Vacancy - 12 Posts

Post Name: Level 1 & Level 2

Qualification: 12 th pass with 50% Marks

pass with 50% Marks Age Limit

Level 1 - should not be below 18 years and above 33 years

Level 2 - should not be below 18 years and above 30 years

Last date of application submission - 20 December 2021

For Reference: RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 12 Level 1 & Level 2 Posts,12th pass can apply

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL)

Vacancies - 121

Post Name: Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee

Qualification: Degree/Diploma in the concerned.

Last Date of application submission: 20 December 2021

For Reference: BCPL Recruitment 2021 for 121 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

DRDO – Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE)

For Reference: DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 for JRF & RA Posts, Walk-In from 9 December onwards