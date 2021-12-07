Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 December: 3000+ Vacancies Announced in Railways, DRDO, BCPL, PPSC & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 7 December includes latest government job opportunities in various renowned organizations like Assam Police, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Indian Army, and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) - Central Railway.
The candidates holding the qualification of Graduation, Post Graduation, Diploma or equivalent in the concerned subject can submit applications before the last date. The candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.
Assam Police
- Vacancies - 2440
- Post Name: Constable & Sub Inspector
- Qualification:
- Constable (AB) - HSLC or 10th passed from govt recognized board
- Constable (UB) - HS or 12th passed from govt recognized board
- Sub- Inspector - Graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized stream.
- Age Limit
- Constable - 18 to 25 years
- SI - 20 to 26 years
- Last Date of Application Submission - 9 January 2022
For Reference: Assam Police Recruitment 2021-2022 for 2440 Constable and SI Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)
- Vacancy - 10 Posts
- Post Name: Analyst
- Qualification: Degree in Master of Science with Chemistry or Pharmacy or Biochemistry or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology or Microbiology in Second Division from a recognized university or Institution.
- Age Limit - should not be below 18 years and above 37 years
- Last date of application submission - 25 December 2021
For Reference: PPSC Recruitment 2021 for Analyst posts at Home Department, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in
Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) - Central Railway
- Vacancy - 12 Posts
- Post Name: Level 1 & Level 2
- Qualification: 12th pass with 50% Marks
- Age Limit
- Level 1 - should not be below 18 years and above 33 years
- Level 2 - should not be below 18 years and above 30 years
- Last date of application submission - 20 December 2021
For Reference: RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for 12 Level 1 & Level 2 Posts,12th pass can apply
Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL)
- Vacancies - 121
- Post Name: Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee
- Qualification: Degree/Diploma in the concerned.
- Last Date of application submission: 20 December 2021
For Reference: BCPL Recruitment 2021 for 121 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online
DRDO – Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE)
- Vacancies - 121
- Post Name: Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee
- Qualification: Degree/Diploma in the concerned.
- Last Date of application submission: 20 December 2021
For Reference: DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 for JRF & RA Posts, Walk-In from 9 December onwards