Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 8 December 2021: 3000+ Vacancies in Police, Bank, Forest Department & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 8 December 2021 here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Today, we have come up with lucrative job opportunities in Assam Police, Bank of Baroda, Indian Army, Chhattisgarh Forest Department, and Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Around 3000+ vacancies have been notified in the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day under the above-mentioned organizations. The candidates holding the qualification in the concerned can submit applications through the online/offline mode.

Today, The major job of the day is from Assam Police for more than 2500 vacancies. The candidates who wish to become Constable and Sub Inspector Constable can submit applications through the online mode. The applications for Constable posts will start from 13 December while for sub-inspector posts, the applications will commence from 10 December 2021 onwards.

Job Aspirants are advised to go through the hyperlinks provided in this article before applying to the post. Let’s have a look at the latest government job opportunities.

Assam Police

Vacancies: 2756

Post Name: Constable (Commando) and Sub Inspector

Qualification for Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Sub Inspector - graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College.

Last Date of application for Constable Posts - 12 January 2021

Last date of application submission for Sub Inspector Posts - 9 January 2022

Bank of Baroda

Vacancies - 50

Post Name - Specialist Officer

Qualification - B.E./B.Tech.

Last Date of application submission - 28 December 2021

Chhattisgarh Forest Department

Vacancies - 291

Post Name - Forest Guard

Qualification - 12 th passed from a recognized Board

passed from a recognized Board Last date of application submission - 31 December 2021

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

Vacancy - 1 Post

Qualification - LLB

Last date for submission of application - 23 January 2022

Indian Army

Vacancies - 40

Qualification - Engineering; Candidates in final year of Engineering Degree course.

Age Limit - 20 to 27 years

Last date of application submission - 4 January 2022

