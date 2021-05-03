Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 May 2021: Apply for 7200+ SAIL, BFUHS, BTSC Bihar, MAHAGENCO and GMC Jammu

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 May 2021 for more than 7200+ vacancies in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS), Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC), Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and Govt Medical College (GMC) & Associated Hospitals Jammu Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO)

Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 64

Last Date: 07 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Post Name: Proficiency Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 83

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 503

Last Date: 15 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Govt Medical College (GMC) & Associated Hospitals, Jammu

Post Name: Jr Staff Nurse and Other Paramedical Posts

Vacancies: 220

Last Date: 15 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)

Post Name: MO Posts, Apply Online for Special Medical Officer & General Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 6338

Last Date: 24 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification