Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 May 2021: Apply for 7200+ SAIL, BFUHS, BTSC Bihar, MAHAGENCO and GMC Jammu
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 03 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 May 2021 for more than 7200+ vacancies in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS), Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC), Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and Govt Medical College (GMC) & Associated Hospitals Jammu Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO)
Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts
Vacancies: 64
Last Date: 07 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
Post Name: Proficiency Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 83
Last Date: 17 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS)
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 503
Last Date: 15 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Govt Medical College (GMC) & Associated Hospitals, Jammu
Post Name: Jr Staff Nurse and Other Paramedical Posts
Vacancies: 220
Last Date: 15 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)
Post Name: MO Posts, Apply Online for Special Medical Officer & General Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 6338
Last Date: 24 May 2021