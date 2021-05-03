Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 May 2021: Apply for 7200+ SAIL, BFUHS, BTSC Bihar, MAHAGENCO and GMC Jammu

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 03 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 3, 2021 17:25 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 May 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 May 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 May 2021 for more than 7200+ vacancies in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS), Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC), Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and Govt Medical College (GMC) & Associated Hospitals Jammu Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO)

Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 64

Last Date: 07 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Post Name: Proficiency Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 83

Last Date: 17 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS)

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 503

Last Date: 15 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Govt Medical College (GMC) & Associated Hospitals, Jammu

Post Name: Jr Staff Nurse and Other Paramedical Posts

Vacancies: 220

Last Date: 15 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)

Post Name: MO Posts, Apply Online for Special Medical Officer & General Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 6338

Last Date: 24 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 May 2021: Apply for 7200+ SAIL, BFUHS, BTSC Bihar, MAHAGENCO and GMC Jammu
Last Date of SubmissionMay 24, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

7 + 5 =
Post

Comments