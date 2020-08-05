Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 August 2020: Apply for 2000+ CSL, KRIDE, NSCL, BBPM and IBPS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 August 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE), National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE)
Post Name: General Manager, Senior DGM & Other Posts
Vacancies: 45
Last Date: 15 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM)
Post Name: Paramedical Staff Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 06 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL)
Post Name: Management Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Other Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 220
Last Date: 19 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL)
Post Name: Workman Posts
Vacancies: 471
Last Date: 20 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Post Name: PO/MT Posts
Vacancies: 1167
Last Date: 10 September 2020