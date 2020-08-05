Study at Home
Search

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 August 2020: Apply for 2000+ CSL, KRIDE, NSCL, BBPM and IBPS

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 05 August 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Aug 5, 2020 16:47 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 August 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 August 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 August 2020 for 2000+ more than vacancies in Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE), National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE)

Post Name: General Manager, Senior DGM & Other Posts

Vacancies: 45

Last Date: 15 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM)

Post Name: Paramedical Staff Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 06 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Seed Corporation Limited (NSCL)

Post Name: Management Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Other Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 220

Last Date: 19 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL)

Post Name: Workman Posts

Vacancies: 471

Last Date: 20 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name: PO/MT Posts

Vacancies: 1167

Last Date: 10 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

Related Stories