Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 November 2020: Apply for 1500+ SCERT, MP Vyapam, BEL, IOCL and KELTRON

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 November 2020 for more than 1500+ vacancies in State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Bhopal, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)

Post Name: LDC, Steno, Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 34

Last Date: 22 November 2020

4. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Graduate Engineering apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 50

Last Date: 23 December 2020

3. Organization: Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON)

Post Name: Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 102

Last Date: 25 November 2020

2. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)

Post Name: Apprentices/JEA Posts

Vacancies: 482

Last Date: 01 December 2020

1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Bhopal

Post Name: MPEB AEO & SADO Posts

Vacancies: 863

Last Date: 24 November 2020