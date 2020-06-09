Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–09 June 2020: Apply for 1900+ Assam Police, IOCL, NHM Jalgaon, PGCIL and North Central Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 09 June 2020 for 1900+ more than vacancies in Assam Police, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Health Mission Jalgaon, Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Constable/Guardsman (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards. Assam Police Online Registration Process is starting from tomorrow i.e. on 10 June 2020 (Wednesday). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 on slrbpassam.in on or before 30 June 2020.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the last date of application for recruitment to the post of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice. Candidates who have not applied, earlier, can submit their application IOCL Apprentice Posts on or before 21 June 2020 on its official website www.iocl.com.

National Health Mission has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Hospital Manager, X-ray Technician, ECG Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Store Officer and Data Entry Operator for COVID 19 duty. Eligible and interested candidates can apply attend walk-in-interview on 10 June 2020.

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting application for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in Northern Region within the state of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Interested candidates, who have passed their final year examination not before 2 years from the date of this advertisement, can apply online for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on official website www.powergridindia.com on or before 26 June 2020.

North Central Railway (NCR), Wagon Repair Workshop, Jhansi is inviting applications for the post of Apprentice such as Stenographer (Hindi), Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Machinist, Painter and Mechanic Machine and Tool Maintenance. Eligible and interested candidates can online for North Central Apprentice Recruitment 2020 of official website i.e. mponline.gov.in on or before 15 July 2020.