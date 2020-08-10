Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 August 2020: Apply for 4700+ KELTRON, BFUHS, Zilla Parishad, SMMURBAN and Southern Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 August 2020 for 4700+ more than vacancies in KELTRON, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Zilla Parishad Pune, Clean Maharashtra Campaign-Urban Development Department (SMMURBAN Maharashtra) and Southern Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: KELTRON
Post Name: Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 65
Last Date: 22 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Southern Railway
Post Name: Paramedical and Doctor Posts
Vacancies: 201
Last Date: 14 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
5. Organization: Clean Maharashtra Campaign-Urban Development Department (SMMURBAN Maharashtra)
Post Name: City Coordinator Posts
Vacancies: 395
Last Date: 19 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Zilla Parishad, Pune
Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse, Health Worker, DEO and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1120
Last Date: 16 August 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
Post Name: Paramedical and MO Posts
Vacancies: 2984
Last Date: 31 August 2020