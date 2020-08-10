Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 August 2020: Apply for 4700+ KELTRON, BFUHS, Zilla Parishad, SMMURBAN and Southern Railway

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 August 2020 for 4700+ more than vacancies in KELTRON, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Zilla Parishad Pune, Clean Maharashtra Campaign-Urban Development Department (SMMURBAN Maharashtra) and Southern Railway Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: KELTRON

Post Name: Senior Engineer, Project Associate, Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 22 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Southern Railway

Post Name: Paramedical and Doctor Posts

Vacancies: 201

Last Date: 14 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

5. Organization: Clean Maharashtra Campaign-Urban Development Department (SMMURBAN Maharashtra)

Post Name: City Coordinator Posts

Vacancies: 395

Last Date: 19 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Zilla Parishad, Pune

Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse, Health Worker, DEO and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1120

Last Date: 16 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Post Name: Paramedical and MO Posts

Vacancies: 2984

Last Date: 31 August 2020