Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 December 2020: Apply for 2000+ JKSSB, APSC, MPSC, SVRR Govt General Hospital and DHFWS Dakshin Dinajpur

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 17 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Dec 17, 2020 15:17 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 December 2020 for more than 2000+ vacancies in Certification Engineers International Ltd (CEIL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Dakshin Dinajpur

Post Name: Psychiatric Social Worker, Psychiatric Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 21

Last Date: 02 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: SVRR Govt General Hospital, Tirupati

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 27

Last Date: 28 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 18 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Post Name: LDA, JE, Typist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 327

Last Date: 02 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1700

Last Date: 16 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

