Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 December 2020: Apply for 2000+ JKSSB, APSC, MPSC, SVRR Govt General Hospital and DHFWS Dakshin Dinajpur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 December 2020 for more than 2000+ vacancies in Certification Engineers International Ltd (CEIL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Dakshin Dinajpur

Post Name: Psychiatric Social Worker, Psychiatric Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 21

Last Date: 02 January 2021

4. Organization: SVRR Govt General Hospital, Tirupati

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 27

Last Date: 28 December 2020

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 18 January 2021

2. Organization: Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Post Name: LDA, JE, Typist and Other Posts

Vacancies: 327

Last Date: 02 February 2021

1. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Post Name: Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1700

Last Date: 16 January 2021