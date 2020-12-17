Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 December 2020: Apply for 2000+ JKSSB, APSC, MPSC, SVRR Govt General Hospital and DHFWS Dakshin Dinajpur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 December 2020 for more than 2000+ vacancies in Certification Engineers International Ltd (CEIL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Dakshin Dinajpur
Post Name: Psychiatric Social Worker, Psychiatric Nurse & Other Posts
Vacancies: 21
Last Date: 02 January 2021
4. Organization: SVRR Govt General Hospital, Tirupati
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 27
Last Date: 28 December 2020
3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 92
Last Date: 18 January 2021
2. Organization: Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC)
Post Name: LDA, JE, Typist and Other Posts
Vacancies: 327
Last Date: 02 February 2021
1. Organization: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Post Name: Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1700
Last Date: 16 January 2021