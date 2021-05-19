Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 May 2021: Apply for 1800+ DFCCIL, PSTCL, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, WB Health and GPSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 19, 2021 16:04 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 May 2021
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 May 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), West Bengal Health and Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: West Bengal Health

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 55

Last Date: 24 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 90

Last Date: 07 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 106

Last Date: 01 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)

Post Name: ALM, Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) Posts

Vacancies: 501

Last Date: 11 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)

Post Name: Jr. Executive, Executive and Jr Manager Posts

Vacancies: 1074

Last Date: 23 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
