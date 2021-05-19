Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–19 May 2021: Apply for 1800+ DFCCIL, PSTCL, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, WB Health and GPSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 19 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 19 May 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), West Bengal Health and Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: West Bengal Health
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 55
Last Date: 24 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 90
Last Date: 07 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 106
Last Date: 01 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)
Post Name: ALM, Architect & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) Posts
Vacancies: 501
Last Date: 11 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)
Post Name: Jr. Executive, Executive and Jr Manager Posts
Vacancies: 1074
Last Date: 23 July 2021