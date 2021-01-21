Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 January 2021: Apply for 9900+ DRDO, WB Police, AMD, NBT and DHT Assam
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 21 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 January 2021 for more than 9900+ vacancies in DRDO -Proof & Experimental Establishment (PEX), West Bengal Police, Atomic Minerals Directorate For Exploration and Research (AMD), National Book Trust (NBT) and Directorate of Handloom & Textiles (DHS) Assam Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Book Trust (NBT)
Post Name: Assistant Director, Editorial Assistant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 26
Last Date: 15 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Atomic Minerals Directorate For Exploration and Research (AMD)
Post Name: Laboratory Assistant and Project Associate-I Posts
Vacancies: 35
Last Date: 23 January 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: DRDO -Proof & Experimental Establishment (PEX)
Post Name: Technician (Diploma & ITI) Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 65
Last Date: 27 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Directorate of Handloom & Textiles (DHS) Assam
Post Name: Grade 4 Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 01 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: West Bengal Police
Post Name: Constable, Lady Constable, SI of Police, Lady SI Posts
Vacancies: 9720
Last Date: 20 February 2021