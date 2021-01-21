Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–21 January 2021: Apply for 9900+ DRDO, WB Police, AMD, NBT and DHT Assam

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 21 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jan 21, 2021 15:21 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 21 January 2021 for more than 9900+ vacancies in DRDO -Proof & Experimental Establishment (PEX), West Bengal Police, Atomic Minerals Directorate For Exploration and Research (AMD), National Book Trust (NBT) and Directorate of Handloom & Textiles (DHS) Assam Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Book Trust (NBT)

Post Name: Assistant Director, Editorial Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 26

Last Date: 15 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Atomic Minerals Directorate For Exploration and Research (AMD)

Post Name: Laboratory Assistant and Project Associate-I Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 23 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: DRDO -Proof & Experimental Establishment (PEX)

Post Name: Technician (Diploma & ITI) Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 65

Last Date: 27 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Directorate of Handloom & Textiles (DHS) Assam

Post Name: Grade 4 Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 01 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: West Bengal Police

Post Name: Constable, Lady Constable, SI of Police, Lady SI Posts

Vacancies: 9720

Last Date: 20 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

