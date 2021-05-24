Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 May 2021: Apply for 2800+ UCIL, PSPCL, Ministry of Finance, NAL and SCR

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 May 2021 for more than 2800+ vacancies in Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL), Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), Ministry of Finance, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and South Central Railway (SCR) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL)

Post Name: Technical Assistant, Senior Technical Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 26

Last Date: 06 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL)

Post Name: Mining Mate Posts

Vacancies: 51

Last Date: 11 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Ministry of Finance

Post Name: Assistant Registrar & Other Posts

Vacancies: 53

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: South Central Railway (SCR)

Post Name: Hospital Attendant, Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts

Vacancies: 80

Last Date: 29 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL)

Post Name: ALM, Clerk, JE, ASSA & Accountant Posts

Vacancies: 2632

Last Date: 31 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification