Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 April 2021: Apply for 3300+ BRO, Maharashtra Post Office, DKMUL, SSMC and WDCW Telangana

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 April 2021 for more than 3300+ vacancies in Board Roads Organization (BRO), Maharashtra Post Office, Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL), Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa and Department of Women Development & Child Welfare Telangana (WDCW Hyderabad) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL)

Post Name: Dairy Supervisor Grade II, Chemist Grade II and Other Posts

Vacancies: 80

Last Date: 28 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Department of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana (WDCW Hyderabad)

Post Name: AWT/AWH Posts

Vacancies: 168

Last Date: 10 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 213

Last Date: 16 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Board Roads Organization (BRO)

Post Name: Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman & Other Posts

Vacancies: 459

Last Date: 10 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Maharashtra Post Office

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 2458

Last Date: 26 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification