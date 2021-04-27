Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 April 2021: Apply for 3300+ BRO, Maharashtra Post Office, DKMUL, SSMC and WDCW Telangana
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 27 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 April 2021 for more than 3300+ vacancies in Board Roads Organization (BRO), Maharashtra Post Office, Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL), Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa and Department of Women Development & Child Welfare Telangana (WDCW Hyderabad) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL)
Post Name: Dairy Supervisor Grade II, Chemist Grade II and Other Posts
Vacancies: 80
Last Date: 28 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Department of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana (WDCW Hyderabad)
Post Name: AWT/AWH Posts
Vacancies: 168
Last Date: 10 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 213
Last Date: 16 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Board Roads Organization (BRO)
Post Name: Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman & Other Posts
Vacancies: 459
Last Date: 10 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Maharashtra Post Office
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts
Vacancies: 2458
Last Date: 26 May 2021