Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 April 2021: Apply for 3300+ BRO, Maharashtra Post Office, DKMUL, SSMC and WDCW Telangana

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 27 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 27, 2021 13:40 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 April 2021 for more than 3300+ vacancies in Board Roads Organization (BRO), Maharashtra Post Office, Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL), Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa and Department of Women Development & Child Welfare Telangana (WDCW Hyderabad) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (DKMUL)

Post Name: Dairy Supervisor Grade II, Chemist Grade II and Other Posts

Vacancies: 80

Last Date: 28 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Department of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana (WDCW Hyderabad)

Post Name: AWT/AWH Posts

Vacancies: 168

Last Date: 10 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 213

Last Date: 16 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Board Roads Organization (BRO)

Post Name: Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman & Other Posts

Vacancies: 459

Last Date: 10 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Maharashtra Post Office

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 2458

Last Date: 26 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 April 2021: Apply for 3300+ BRO, Maharashtra Post Office, DKMUL, SSMC and WDCW Telangana
Last Date of SubmissionJun 10, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
