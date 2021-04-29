Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 April 2021: Apply for 600+ SAI, NHAI, PCMC, APSC and IGNCA

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 29 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 29, 2021 12:50 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 April 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 April 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 April 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pimpri Chinchwad Mahanagarpalika (PCMC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA)

Post Name: Project Assistant, Helper and Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 14

Last Date: 03 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts

Vacancies: 27

Last Date: 28 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

Post Name: Deputy Manager Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 28 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Mahanagarpalika (PCMC)

Post Name: Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Word Boy & Other Posts

Vacancies: 266

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Coach Posts

Vacancies: 320

Last Date: 20 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Comment ()

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 April 2021: Apply for 600+ SAI, NHAI, PCMC, APSC and IGNCA
Last Date of SubmissionMay 28, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post

Comments