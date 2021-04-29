Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 April 2021: Apply for 600+ SAI, NHAI, PCMC, APSC and IGNCA

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 April 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pimpri Chinchwad Mahanagarpalika (PCMC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA)

Post Name: Project Assistant, Helper and Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 14

Last Date: 03 May 2021

4. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts

Vacancies: 27

Last Date: 28 May 2021

3. Organization: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

Post Name: Deputy Manager Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 28 May 2021

2. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Mahanagarpalika (PCMC)

Post Name: Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Word Boy & Other Posts

Vacancies: 266

Last Date: 30 April 2021

1. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Coach Posts

Vacancies: 320

Last Date: 20 May 2021

