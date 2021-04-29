Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 April 2021: Apply for 600+ SAI, NHAI, PCMC, APSC and IGNCA
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 29 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 April 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pimpri Chinchwad Mahanagarpalika (PCMC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA)
Post Name: Project Assistant, Helper and Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 14
Last Date: 03 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts
Vacancies: 27
Last Date: 28 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
Post Name: Deputy Manager Posts
Vacancies: 41
Last Date: 28 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Pimpri Chinchwad Mahanagarpalika (PCMC)
Post Name: Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Word Boy & Other Posts
Vacancies: 266
Last Date: 30 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)
Post Name: Coach Posts
Vacancies: 320
Last Date: 20 May 2021