Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 January 2021: Apply for 11900+ Visva Bharati, Sericulture Assam, RBI, WB Police and WBHRB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 January 2021 for more than 11900+ vacancies in Visva Bharati Santiniketan, Directorate of Sericulture Assam, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Visva Bharati

Post Name: Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 106

Last Date: 27 February 2021

4. Organization: Sericulture Assam

Post Name: Grade-IV Posts

Vacancies: 180

Last Date: 03 February 2021

3. Organization: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Post Name: Officer Posts

Vacancies: 322

Last Date: 15 February 2021

2. Organization: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name: Constable, Lady Constable, SI/Lady SI Posts

Vacancies: 1647

Last Date: 06 February 2021

1. Organization: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name: Constable, Lady Constable, SI/Lady SI Posts

Vacancies: 9720

Last Date: 20 February 2021

