Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 January 2021: Apply for 11900+ Visva Bharati, Sericulture Assam, RBI, WB Police and WBHRB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 29 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 January 2021 for more than 11900+ vacancies in Visva Bharati Santiniketan, Directorate of Sericulture Assam, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Visva Bharati
Post Name: Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 106
Last Date: 27 February 2021
4. Organization: Sericulture Assam
Post Name: Grade-IV Posts
Vacancies: 180
Last Date: 03 February 2021
3. Organization: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Post Name: Officer Posts
Vacancies: 322
Last Date: 15 February 2021
2. Organization: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
Post Name: Constable, Lady Constable, SI/Lady SI Posts
Vacancies: 1647
Last Date: 06 February 2021
1. Organization: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
Post Name: Constable, Lady Constable, SI/Lady SI Posts
Vacancies: 9720
Last Date: 20 February 2021
