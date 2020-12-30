Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 December 2020: Apply for 1200+ Assam PSC, ECGC Ltd., OSSSC, MPPSC and DGCA
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 30 December 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 December 2020 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC), ECGC Ltd., Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
Post Name: Dy. Chief Flight Operations Inspector & Other Posts
Vacancies: 26
Last Date: 06 January 2021
4. Organization: ECGC Ltd.
Post Name: Probationary Officer Posts
Vacancies: 59
Last Date: 31 January 2021
3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC)
Post Name: Fishery Development Officer, JE and Plant Manager Posts
Vacancies: 195
Last Date: 29 January 2021
2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Director and Other Posts
Vacancies: 346
Last Date: 10 February 2021
1. Organization: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
Post Name: Pharmacist Posts
Vacancies: 600
Last Date: 30 January 2021