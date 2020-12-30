Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 December 2020: Apply for 1200+ Assam PSC, ECGC Ltd., OSSSC, MPPSC and DGCA

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 December 2020 for more than 1200+ vacancies in Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC), ECGC Ltd., Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Post Name: Dy. Chief Flight Operations Inspector & Other Posts

Vacancies: 26

Last Date: 06 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: ECGC Ltd.

Post Name: Probationary Officer Posts

Vacancies: 59

Last Date: 31 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC)

Post Name: Fishery Development Officer, JE and Plant Manager Posts

Vacancies: 195

Last Date: 29 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Director and Other Posts

Vacancies: 346

Last Date: 10 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Name: Pharmacist Posts

Vacancies: 600

Last Date: 30 January 2021