Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 July 2020: Apply for 3700+ Bihar Police, RSMSSB, KPSC, Kerala High Court and WB Forest

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 31 July 2020 for 3700+ more than vacancies in Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Kerala High Court and West Bengal Forest Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Kerala High Court

Post Name: Research Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 33

Last Date: 25 August 2020

4. Organization: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Post Name: RSMSSB ECG Technician Posts

Vacancies: 195

Last Date: 04 September 2020

3. Organization: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar

Post Name: Bihar Forest Guard Posts

Vacancies: 484

Last Date: 04 September 2020

2. Organization: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer (AE) & Junior Engineer (JE) Posts

Vacancies: 990

Last Date: 16 September 2020

1. Organization: West Bengal Forest Department

Post Name: Bana Sahayak Posts

Vacancies: 2000

Last Date: 06 August 2020

