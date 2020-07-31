Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 July 2020: Apply for 3700+ Bihar Police, RSMSSB, KPSC, Kerala High Court and WB Forest

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 31 July 2020 for 3700+ more than vacancies in Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Kerala High Court and West Bengal Forest Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Kerala High Court
Post Name: Research Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 33
Last Date: 25 August 2020
4. Organization: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)
Post Name: RSMSSB ECG Technician Posts
Vacancies: 195
Last Date: 04 September 2020
3. Organization: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar
Post Name: Bihar Forest Guard Posts
Vacancies: 484
Last Date: 04 September 2020
2. Organization: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer (AE) & Junior Engineer (JE) Posts
Vacancies: 990
Last Date: 16 September 2020
1. Organization: West Bengal Forest Department
Post Name: Bana Sahayak Posts
Vacancies: 2000
Last Date: 06 August 2020
