Top Colleges accepting DU JAT 2020 Score | List of Top BBA, BMS, BFIA Colleges

National Testing Agency conducts DU JAT exam on behalf of University of Delhi (DU) for admission to the management degree courses right after completion of 10+2 standard. After the DU JAT exam result is announced, candidates will be provided with the DU JAT score card online. As a part of selection process, Delhi University will organize a counseling process in which aspirants who clear the cut-off will be called for the counseling session. Top rankers will get a chance to choose top 10 DU colleges. Take a look at the other relevant details here.

Here is a list of 3 courses that accept DU JAT exam score:-

Bachelors of Management Studies (BMS) Bachelors of Business Economics (BBE) Bachelors of Financial Investment Analysis (BFIA)

All the 3 programs are profession courses where admission is possible only on the basis of the entrance exam. A basic requirement of merit is also necessary to be eligible to apply for the DU JAT entrance exam. In this article, you will find out the list of top colleges offering degree in BMS, BBE and BFIA courses. Find out DU JAT participating colleges along with the courses available in each college mentioned in the list:-

DU JAT 2020 - List of Participating Institutes

Find out the list of colleges providing undergraduate level degree program to the aspirants. Some of the colleges run more than one professional degree course in addition to the merit-based courses.

S.No. College accepting DU JAT Score Course 1 Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies BMS, BFIA 2 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women BMS, BFIA 3 Aryabhatta College BBE, BMS 4 Bhim Rao Ambedkar College BBE 5 College of Vocational Studies BMS, BBE 6 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College BMS 7 Gargi College BBE 8 Lakshmibai College BBE 9 Maharaja Agarasen College BBE 10 Ramanujan College BMS 11 Ram Lal Anand College BMS 12 Shivaji College BBE 13 Sri Guru Gobind College of Commerce BBE, BMS 14 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College BBE

