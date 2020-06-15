Top Law Colleges in India: Law aspirants can find complete information on top law colleges in India here. Whether you are seeking to pursue an undergraduate or a postgraduate law degree this list of top colleges in India can help you determine your goal accordingly. The National Institutional Ranking Framework has listed out the top ten law colleges in India 2020. The NIRF rankings of the top law colleges in India are released by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development every year. If you are law aspirant and confused about where should you opt for study, this list of NIRF top 10 law colleges in India is just for you. The NIRF ranks the top law colleges in India based on a wide number of factors such as their performance in terms of study facilities, infrastructure, campus recruitment, etc. Candidates looking to pursue 3-Year/5-Year LLB or LLM courses are advised to go through the article below to know about the top 10 law colleges in India in 2020.

Top 10 Law Colleges in India - Overview

Listed below are the top law colleges in India as per the NIRF rankings 2020.

Rank Law Colleges 1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru 2. National Law University, New Delhi 3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad 4. Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, IIT Kharagpur 5. National Law University, Jodhpur 6. West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata 7. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar 8. Symbiosis Law School, Pune 9. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 10. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Top 10 Law Colleges in India 2020 - Details

The NIRF’s top law colleges in India offer some of the best perks when it comes to legal education. Candidates vying for admission in one of the top ten law colleges can find detailed information about each of the law colleges in India below.

Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

Located in Nagarbhavi, Bangalore, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru is the top ranked law institution in the country. NLSIU offers admission to undergraduate BA LLB, LLM courses along with Masters Programme in Public Policy. Admission to BA LLB and LLM courses are offered on the basis of inter-se ranking in the Common Law Aptitude Test. Admission to Masters in Public Policy are offered on the basis of ranking in the Policy Aptitude Test conducted nationally. NLSIU offers a total of 80 seats in the BA LLB, 15 seats in the LLM and 50 seats in the Masters in Public policy courses.

Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi

Ranked second among the top 10 law colleges in India, NLU Delhi is located at the heart of the capital of the country. A premier institution for legal education, NLU Delhi conducts its separate entrance test known as the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET for candidates aspiring for admission to its undergraduate BA LLB and postgraduate LLM programmes. The institute offers a total of 123 seats in the BA LLB and 81 seats in the LLM programme. Admission of candidates to either of the programmes if through AILET only. Additionally, the institute also offers an LLM Professional programme on the basis of marks secured in undergraduate law programme.

Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

The Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad has been ranked third among the list of top ten law colleges in India. The University offers undergraduate BA LLB, LLM as well as Post Graduate study in Business Administration course. Admission to Nalsar University for BA LLB and LLM programmes is offered on the basis of CLAT scores while candidates for Post Graduate study in Business Administration are selected on the basis of CAT/GMAT/GRE scores.

Rank 4: Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, IIT Kharagpur

The Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, IIT Kharagpur is fourth on the list of NIRF’s list of top ten law colleges in India. A branch of the premier technological institution, the school is the first of its kind. The Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law offers LLB as well as LLM programmes, with specialisations focused on intellectual property rights. Admission to LLB as well as LLM courses offered by the school is on the basis of entrance exam conducted by the institute.

Rank 5: National Law University, Jodhpur

The NIRF has ranked the National Law University Jodhpur as fifth among the top 10 law colleges in India. The University offers both undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. A total of 100 seats are offered in the undergraduate 5-Year integrated law programmes on offer while the LLM programme has an intake capacity of 80 students in total. Admission to BA LLB, BBA LLB as well as LLM programmes are on the basis of CLAT scores only.

Rank 6: West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

The premier law institute is one of the favourite choices for aspirants willing to pursue education in the top law colleges in India. The University offers admission to integrated 5-Yeaa BA/B.Sc LLB courses and postgraduate LLM course. There are a total of 127 seats in the undergraduate law programmes while the LLM programme offers a total of 42 seats. Admission to LLB as well as LLM courses is on the basis of merit score/rank in CLAT.

Rank 7: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Located in the capital city of Gujarat, GNLU has been ranked seven among the top law colleges in India. The University is known for its initiatives towards building a sustainable campus. The Gujarat National Law University offers five integrated undergraduate law programmes, namely BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA and BSW LLB. In the field of postgraduate studies, the University offers LLM and MBA in Financial Management and Business Laws. Candidates for the LLB and LLM programmes are offered seats on the basis of merit rank in CLAT while the MBA programme offers admission on the basis of CAT/CMAT/MAT scores.

Rank 8: Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Renowned for its quality legal education, the Symbiosis Law School has managed to retain its position among the top 10 Law colleges in India. The institute offers undergraduate law courses, viz. ,BA and BBA LLB, 3-Year LLB as well as LLM courses. The Symbiosis Law School conducts its own set of entrance test namely, the Symbiosis Law Admission Test for 5-Year LLB and the All India Law Admission Test for screening of candidates to its 3-Year LLB and LLM courses. All eligible candidates are mandatorily required to appear in the entrance test conducted by the Deemed to be University to be considered for admission. A total of 300 seats (120 - BA LLB, 180 - BBA LLB) are on offer for the 5-Year integrated LLB course while the 3-Year LLB and LLM courses offer a total of 60 and 80 seats respectively.

Rank 9: Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi

The Faculty of Law, Jamia Milia Islamia has been ranked 9th among the top ten law colleges of India. The Central University offers five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons.) courses for a total of 60 seats along with LLM and LLM executive programmes offering 30 seats each. The university conducts its own entrance tests for screening of candidates for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

Rank 10: Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Securing its rank among the top ten law colleges in India, the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala is a premier institution offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law. The University offers a total of 180 seats in its 5-Year Integrated BA LLB programme and 44 seats in its LLM programme. Admission to both undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by the university is on the basis of inter-se merit secured in CLAT.