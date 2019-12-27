Top 11 Railways/RRB/RRC & SSC Govt Exams of 2019: RRBNTPC/Group-D/JE & SSC CGL/CHSL/MTS/JE/GDConstable Major Recruiters

Every year crores of candidates apply for the Railways and SSC Jobs to get a Government Job. The year 2019 also witnessed the announcement of some major government exams in the Indian Railways and other Government Organisations whose exams are conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. Indian Railways announced lakhs of vacancies under RRB Group D Level and RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment. Over a million of candidates applied for the various SSC Exams like SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, etc. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of top 11 Railways and SSC Exams held in 2019. Let’s first look at the top 5 railways exams of 2019 and then top 6 SSC Exams of 2019 in detail:

Top 5 Railways/ RRB/ RRC 2019 Exams

In 2019, Indian Railways announced lakhs of vacancies under different posts like RRB Junior Engineer (JE), RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), RRB Paramedical, RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) and RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts. Amongst these Exams, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has almost finished the recruitment of RRB Junior Engineer (JE) and RRB Paramedical Posts. Now, the next railways' exams which are going to be held soon in the year 2020 will be RRB NTPC, RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 and RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) Exams. So let’s have a look at the details of the top 5 Railways exam:

Click here to get the RRB 2019-20 Exam Calendar

1. RRB NTPC 2019 Exam

On 28th February 2019, Railways released the official notification for RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment. More than 1.26 crores candidates applied for RRB NTPC Posts from 1st March 2019 till 31st March 2019. Railways will conduct exam for the recruitment of 35208 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. RRB NTPC 2019 Exam was earlier going to be held between June to September 2019. However, Railways have officially declared now that the RRB NTPC 2019 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) has been postponed. Candidates can view the important updates and notifications related to RRB NTPC 2019 Exam from the link given below:

RRB NTPC 2019 Updates: Exam Date, Admit Card, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & Other Notifications

2. RRB/RRC Group D Level-1 2019 Exam

Earlier this year, Railways announced 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Posts. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be recruiting eligible candidates on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D Level-1 2019 103769 vacancies have been distributed into 16 RRB Zones and cover different posts like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, etc. Check the important updates related to RRB/RRC Group D Level-1 2019 Exam from the link given below:

RRB Group D Level-1 2019 Updates: Exam Date, Admit Card, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria & Other Notifications

3. RRB JE 2019 Exam

At the beginning of the year 2019, Railways made a major announcement of recruiting 13487 Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). RRB JE CBT-1 Exam was held in the month of May 2019 and CBT-2 held in August 2019. On 2nd November 2019, Railways declared the final RRB JE 2019 Result at various zonal websites. Candidates can view the details of the RRB JE Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy from the link given below:

RRB JE Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

4. RRB Paramedical 2019 Exam

RRB has concluded the recruitment of 1937 Paramedical Vacancies announced this year by Indian Railways covering major Paramedical posts like Staff Nurse, Health & Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent, etc. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held from 19th to 21st July 2019 and the final result was declared on 9th September 2019. Check the RRB Paramedical Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria from the link given below:

RRB Paramedical 2019 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Qualifications and Medical Standards

5. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019 Exam

RRB Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories 2019 online application process was conducted from 8th March 2019 to 22nd April 2019 for total 1665 Vacancies. Eligible candidates applied for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc., in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. Earlier, RRB MI 1st Stage CBT 2019 Exam was scheduled to be held between June to July 2019. However, Railways have still not given any update related to RRB MI 2019 Exam and Admit Card Release Dates. Candidates can view the detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus RRB MI 2019 Exam from the link given below:

RRB MI Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2019: CBT & Stenography/ Teaching/ Translation Skill Tests

Top 6 SSC 2019 Exams

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts some of the major exams for the recruitment of Graduate, Higher Secondary and Metric Level posts under various Government Organisation/ Departments/ Divisions. Every year millions of candidates apply for these posts in the hope of getting a government job. In 2019, SSC held some of the major exams including SSC CGL & CHSL 2018 Exam which got postponed by almost 1 year due to the SSC CGL 2017 Paper Leak case. So let’s have a look at the details of top 8 SSC Exams held in 2019:

Click here to get SSC 2020-2021 Exam Calendar

1. SSC CGL 2018-19

SSC conducted the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 Tier-1 Exam from 4th to 13th June after 1 year of postponement. As per the official notification released by SSC, around 25.97 Lakhs candidates registered for the exam in 2018. Amongst these candidates, 8.36 Lakh candidates (32.23%) appeared for the exam. SSC held the exam in 33 States/ UT's covering 131 cities and 362 examination centres. On 20th September 2019, SSC declared the result of CGL Tier-1 Exam and 1.74 Lakh candidates were shortlisted for Tier-2 Exam. SSC CGL 2018 Tier-2 Exam was held from 11th Sep to 14th Sep 2019 n online mode at various centres across the country. On 25th October 2019, SSC declared the CGL Tier-2 result and shortlisted 57921 candidates for Tier-3 Exam (Descriptive paper) which is scheduled to be held on 29th December 2019.Candidates can view the SSC CGL Exam Pattern & Syllabus from the link given below:

SSC CGL Syllabus 2019-20: Tier I, II, III & IV with Exam Pattern

2. SSC CHSL 2018-19

SSC held the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 (10+2) 2018-19 Exam from 1st July 2019 to 11th July 2019 in online mode for Recruitment of Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Lower Divisional Clerks (LDC) in 33 States/UT’s, 146 cities and at 361 exam centres. As per the official data, 29.68 lakh candidates registered for the SSC CHSL 2018 Exam and only 13.17 lakhs (44.37%) appeared for the exam. On 11th September 2019, the result for Tier-1 Exam was declared and, SSC shortlisted total 47606 candidates for tier-2 Descriptive exam held on 29th September 2019. Candidates can view the SSC CHSL Exam Pattern & Syllabus from the link given below:

SSC CHSL Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2019-20: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO)

3. SSC MTS 2019

SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019 Paper-1 was held from 2nd to 22nd August 2019 (13 Days) in online mode at various centres across the country for Non-Technical posts. As per the data released by SSC, total 38.58 lakh candidates registered for the SSC MTS 2019 Exam and out of these only 49.73%, i.e., 19.19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. On 5th November 2019, SSC declared the result of SSC MTS Tier-1 Exam and total 120712 candidates were shortlisted for Tier-2 Descriptive exam held on 24th November 2019. SSC MTS 2019 final Selection will held under two age groups. Check the details from the link given below:

SSC MTS 2019 Final Selection under 2 Age Groups

4. SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 Exam

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 Online Exam was conducted from 23rd to 27th September 2019 for the recruitment of posts like Junior Engineers (JE) Group-’B’ posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract domain. SSC JE selection process consists of two stages, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. SSC JE Paper-2 will be held on 29th December 2019 in offline mode. It will be a subjective paper where all the questions have to be answered in a descriptive manner. Candidates can view the detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC JE Paper-2 2019 from the link given below:

Click here to know the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 Paper-II

5. SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2019

SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Recruitment can be a great opportunity for those who wish to join Delhi Police and some of the best paramilitary forces of India (CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB). Under this recruitment process, candidates can apply for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). In 2018-19 Exam, a total of 2.32 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 20920 candidates including 18750 male and 2170 female candidates were declared qualified for Physical Test Round. SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) & Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2018-19 Physical Endurance Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) was held by CAPFs from 22nd to 31st July 2019. Later total 4418 Male and 332 Female candidates were selected for the Paper-2 which was held on 27th September 2019. Candidates can view the latest Exam Pattern of SSC CPO Exam from the link given below:

Latest Exam pattern of SSC CPO 2018-19 Exam including Paper-I, Paper-II, Physical and Medical Tests

6. SSC GD CONSTABLE 2018-19 EXAM

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Exam was held from 11th February to 11th March 2019 and a total number of 30.41 Lakh candidates appeared in the online exam. On 12th September, SSC declared the revised results of SSC GD Constable 2018-19 online exam and shortlisted 466388 Male and 68781 Female candidates for the PET/PST Round. SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Physical Tests (PET/PST) was conducted by CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) from 13th August 2019 to 25th September 2019. Total 58373 vacancies have been announced for the posts of SSC GD Constable this year.

Click here to know the details of SSC GD Constable 60210 Vacancies

Our endeavour is to constantly update you with each and every important Railways and SSC exam notifications officially announced by Indian Railways and Staff Selection Commission. Candidates applying for the Railways and SSC Jobs are advised to regularly visit this page for more updates regarding various Government Exams.