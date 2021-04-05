Tripura TET 2021: Last Date for Fees Payment Extended Till April 7, Exam in May: Check Details

Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tripura released the Tripura TET Notification 2021 on its official website @trb.tripura.gov.in for the extension of fee payment window. As per the notice, the teacher's Recruitment Board, Tripura has extended the date of online payment for Tripura Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET)-2021. Candidates who have already finalized their application can now pay their fee up to 4:00 PM of 7th April 2021. Here in this article, we have shared below the details of the notice such as the release of Notification, Application Process and Fee. Have a look at these details below.

The Tripura TET 2021 exam will be held in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Tripura TET Paper I is for applicants who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. The details of the exam will be specified in the Prospectus-cum-Instructions or Notification of T-TET 2021 that will be released in the first week of March.

Let's have a look at the important dates below:

Tripura TET 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Tripura TET Notification release date March 2021 Start of Online Application Process 10 March 2021 Last Date of Application 31st March 2021 Last Date of Fee Payment April 7, 2021 Exam Date May 2021

Tripura TET Application Process 2021

The application link will become active on 10th March. Candidates will be required to register and fill the application form. Candidates also need to upload their passport size photograph of JPEG Format of 4 - 100 KB and their Signature in JPEG Format of 1 - 20 KB size. The detailed process will be shared after the release of the notification.

Who can apply for Tripura TET 2021 Exam?

Indian nationals who reside in Tripura and have minimum academic & professional qualifications as specified in the NCTE Notification of 2014. The detailed eligibility criteria will be mentioned in the notification.

Exam Fee for Tripura TET 2021

Candidates who want to appear for the Tripura TET 2021 exam will have to pay an examination fee while filling the application form. The test fee is as follows for reserved and unreserved category candidates:

Gen/Unreserved - Rs 300

SC/ST - Rs 200

PH - Rs 200

Watch this space for updates on the T- TET 2021 Exam.