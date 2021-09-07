Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 Released @trb.tripura.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here

Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Teachers Recruitment Board of the Tripura State on its website. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and Latest Updates Here.

Tripura TET Admit Card 2021: Teachers Recruitment Board of the Tripura State has released TET Admit Card 2021. All those who applied for TRBT TET 2021 can now download their call letters through the official website of TRBT.i.e.trb.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 26 and October 3 2021, for paper 1 and paper 2, respectively. The candidates can download Tripura TET Admit Card directly by clicking on the below link. In case of any discrepancies, the candidate may contact the recruitment board till 20 September 2021. The admit cards for papers 1 and 2 are available on the official website.

The candidates should note that the facility of downloading Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 will be available till 16 September 2021. All candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The Tripura TET Paper-I and paper 2 admit cards are available on the official website. The candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download Tripura TET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of TRBT.i.e.trb.tripura.gov.in. Click on Apply Online Section available on the homepage. A window will be opened. Enter your username and password to log in. It will redirect you to the call letter download direct link. Now, fill up the details. Download Tripura TETAdmit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Tripura TET Admit Card 2021

The online applications for Tripura TET were invited from 10 March to 31 March 2021. The candidates can download call letters by clicking on the above link. The candidates appearing for the exam are required to carry their call letters along with photo identity. The state has scheduled the exam for 19 September due to the clash with other state entrance exams.