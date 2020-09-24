TS ICET Exam Analysis 2020: Candidates can know about the difficulty level of the exam with the help of TS ICET 2020 exam analysis. Soon after, the Kakatiya University conducts the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), candidates can find the detailed exam analysis of TS ICET 2020 here. The TS ICET exam analysis also given an estimate about the difficulty level of various sections in the exam, range and type of questions asked. MBA aspirants who wish to take admission through TS ICET can predict the cut off and their chances of qualifying in the entrance test based on the exam analysis of TS ICET 2020. Candidates can read below to know all about TS ICET 2020 exam analysis including exam pattern, question paper pattern and more.

TS ICET Exam Pattern Analysis

TS ICET is conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. The question paper of TS ICET 2020 comprises 200 objective type, multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates were required to attempt 200 questions in 150 minutes. Each question in TS ICET 2020 consists of 4 options of which only 1 is correct. For every correct answer, candidates are awarded +1 mark while 0 marks are awarded for incorrect answers or unanswered questions. Of the three sections in TS ICET, candidates can attempt Section A and B, i.e., Analytical Ability and Mathematical Ability in either English or Telugu while Section C which Communication Ability can be attempted in English only.

TS ICET 2020 Exam Analysis: Highlights

MBA aspirants appearing for TS ICET 2020 can refer to the exam analysis of TS ICET from last year in order to estimate the difficulty level of the entrance exam. According to expert analysis, TS ICET 2019 was moderately difficult. The highlights of the question paper of TS ICET 2019 along with sectional composition are provided below.

Sectional Composition No. of Questions Exam Analysis Section-A : Analytical Ability Data Sufficiency 20 Difficult Problem Solving 55 Easy to Moderately difficult (Time-consuming) Section-B: Mathematical Ability Arithmetical Ability 35 Difficult, relatively tough requiring application of conceptual knowledge Algebraical and Geometrical Ability 30 Statistical Ability 10 Section-C : Communication Ability Vocabulary 10 Easy to Moderately difficult Business and Computer Terminology 10 Functional Grammar 15 Reading Comprehension 15

TS ICET Exam Analysis: Details

Find section-wise analysis of TS ICET below.

Section-A: Analytical Ability

Data Sufficiency : This section included questions from the topics of Numbers and Plane Geometry, Mensuration, Modulus, Sets and Quadratic Equations & Progressions, etc. Candidates maintained that some questions as quite tough.

: This section included questions from the topics of Numbers and Plane Geometry, Mensuration, Modulus, Sets and Quadratic Equations & Progressions, etc. Candidates maintained that some questions as quite tough. Data Analysis : Candidates were required to attempt questions from Set Theory, Pie Chart and Table which they deemed as time-consuming and required intensive calculation. This section also required candidates to attempt questions on data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was said to be easy to moderate.

: Candidates were required to attempt questions from Set Theory, Pie Chart and Table which they deemed as time-consuming and required intensive calculation. This section also required candidates to attempt questions on data interpretation. The overall difficulty level of this section was said to be easy to moderate. Reasoning: Questions from topics of Series, Analogies, Clocks & Calendar, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations and Symbols, Arrival & Departure and Notations were included under this section. The overall difficulty level of this section was termed as easy.

Section-B: Mathematical Ability

This section of TS ICET 2019 exam was deemed as tough and time consuming. Candidates found that almost all questions required application of conceptual knowledge which made it more time-consuming.

Section-C: Communication Ability

Questions from English Grammar, Vocabulary, and Reading Comprehensions were included in this section. Candidates found this section ranging from easy to moderate.

TS ICET2020: Upcoming events

Post the conducting of TS ICET entrance exam, candidates can expect the exam conducting body i.e. Kakatiya University, to release the answer key of TS ICET 2020 soon, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Once the TS ICET answer key is released, candidates would be able to cross verify the responses and can also calculate the expected percentile depending upon the performance in the OPENMAT entrance exam.

TS ICET 2020 Exam Result

The conducting body will release the TS ICET entrance exam result 2020 in online mode on the official website. Candidates can check the result of TS ICET 2020 using the login ID allotted at the time of registration. The date of release of TS ICET 2020 result will be notified by the conducting authority in due course of time. Candidates who qualify according to the TS ICET result 2020 will be able to participate in the selection process conducted by Kakatiya University, on behalf of, the MBA programme.

To know more about the TS ICET 2020 exam, and other important MBA and BBA exams, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!