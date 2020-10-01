TS ICET exam is conducted by Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), Kakatiya University, Warangal. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on in a 2-day window starting from 30th September and 1st October. In the exam analysis provided below, aspirants can read about TS ICET exam analysis that took place on Day 1 (30th September) for both slot 1 and slot 2.

TS ICET 2020 Exam Analysis

Read the TS ICET 2020 exam analysis for Day 1, Slot 1 as mentioned below:-

The TS ICET exam had questions from 3 sections namely, Analytical Ability (75 questions), Mathematical Ability (75 questions), Communication Ability (50 questions). Aspirants shared that questions primarily from the Mathematics section were quite time consuming.

Let us take a look at each section by analyzing it carefully:-

Day 1 – Slot 1

Communication Ability Section – Aspirants were required to solve 50 questions that were from Reading comprehension (RC) topic, antonyms-synonyms, idioms and phrases, parts of speech, fillers. In all there were 15 questions from RCs and rest from Vocabulary and Grammar. Overall this section was easy to moderately difficult. Analytical Ability Section – The interesting part of this section was that it was further divided into 3 sections namely, Data Sufficiency, Data Analysis and Reasoning. Candidates shared that the Data Sufficiency part included around 10 questions from plane geometry and numbers topic. Other topics such as Modulus, Mensuration, Quadratic equation and progressions were also seen here. From the Data Analysis questions from set theory, data interpretation, pie charts and tables were asked which were quite time consuming. And finally the Reasoning section tested the aptitude of the aspirants through topics such as Time and Arrangement, Problem Solving, Coding Decoding, Blood Relations, and Symbols and Nations. In all 45 questions with easy to moderate difficulty level were asked in this section. Mathematical Ability – Questions from this section were purely application based and very few questions were formula based. This made it evident that aspirants had to invest lot of time in solving questions of this section. Overall it was a difficult section to deal with in the entire exam.

Day 1 – Slot 2

Analytical Ability Section – In slot 2 of TS ICET Exam, the analytical reasoning questions were asked from topics such as Numbers and Plane Geometry, and Mensuration. Other important topics that tested the aptitude of the aspirants were Averages, Ratio, CI, Time & Distance, Percentages and Trigonometry. Apart from this there were two sets of description data based on a table and pie chart. Questions from Time & Distance, Functions and Numbers were also seen in the exam. Mathematical Ability Section – Just like Slot 1, in slot 2 also the mathematics section was highly difficult to solve as shared by the candidates. Questions from Geometry, Algebra, Arithmetic, were seen in the exam that too based on concept application. Had the questions been based on direct formula application, aspirants would have allocated more time to other section as well. Communication Ability Section – Aspirants were required to solve questions from RCs, Vocabulary, Statement / Conversation, Grammar topics, Vocabulary topics such as Synonyms and Fill in the blanks. Questions on the Statement / Conversation were little tricky.

TS ICET Cutoff 2020

The TS ICET cut-off is based on the result shared by Kakatiya University and the TS ICET cut-off serves as the minimum score obtained by the candidates to qualify for further rounds of selection for admission to the targeted MB/PGDM institute. Taking the cue from the difficulty level of the exam, candidates can expect a good cut-off range this time which shall soon be shared once the result will be released.

All the Best…