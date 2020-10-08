TS ICET 2020 Answer Key – Response Sheet Released, Raise Objection till This Date

TS ICET 2020 Answer Key - After the release of TS ICET Objection raising format on 5th October 2020, Kakatiya University has now released Individual Response Sheet on the official website dedicated for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 exam, icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download their response sheet to check answers.

It should be noted that candidates can now raise objections against the preliminary response/answer sheet against the answers chosen by the University. The last date to raise objections is 10th October (till 5:00pm).

Find out the TS ICET answer key schedule here:-

TS ICET Exam Events Important Dates TS ICET 2020 Answer Key Format Releases 5th October 2020 TS ICET 2020 Preliminary Answer Key Releases 7th October 2020 Last date to Challenge TS ICET Answer Key 10th October 2020 TS ICET Result 23rd October 2020

TS ICET 2020 – What is an Objection Raising Form?

The TS ICET Objection Format contains the following particulars which need to be filled if a candidate raises objection against the preliminary answer key:-

TS ICET hall ticket number Date of TS ICET 2020 Exam Question No. & ID corresponding to Master Copy Answer Given in Key Suggested Answer Justification along with reference book, Page number & also edition (Telugu/English)

TS ICET 2020 Answer Key – How to Raise Objection?

Candidates who wish to raise objection against the chosen answer by the exam conducting body, are required to follow the process mentioned as under in order to raise objection:-

The Objection raising window is open till 10th October 2020, 5:00pm. Candidates are therefore required to submit the form before the mentioned date and time.

Candidates are advised to fill the TS ICET 2020 Objection raising carefully and send it to ‘convenertsicet2020@gmail.com’.

Please note that Kakatiya University will only accept the objections, if and only if they have been raised as per the format being provided by the exam conducting body.

The final TS ICET answer key will be released with the rank list tentatively on 23rd October 2020.

