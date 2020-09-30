TS ICET 2020 Last Minute Tips for Preparation

TS ICET 2020 exam is going to be conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in two-day window starting from September 30 (2 sessions) and October 1, 2020 (forenoon session only). In this article, we will talk about the last minute tips that will help the aspirants prepare for the exam without having to go through the unwanted anxiety and jitters that makes D-day a little uncomfortable.

Find out what to keep in mind, and how to prepare for the D-day before appearing at the examination center. It is more important to read these guidelines provided that the COVID19 pendamic is still not over. Carefully read the instructions that you need to follow to appear for the exam with zeal and enthusiasm.

TS ICET 2020 – Last Minute Tips

Follow the last minute tips to prepare and appear for the exam well:-

Revise the concepts, formulas and give a cursory glance at the chapters and topics that you have covered. This will brush up your memory to perform well in the exam. Remember that do not pick any new topic at the last moment, it will create anxiety and you might panic. Take proper rest one night before as you will go through lot of exertion provided that it will take time to reach test center and you will have to appear for the exam upright. Pack you bag that you need to carry on the D-day. Keep hand sanitizer, mask, water bottle, pen/pencil which would be required at the test center to appear for the exam. Keep important documents ready such as your TS ICET Admit card, photo identity proof, photocopy of photo ID proof. Identity proof could be anything such as Aadhaar Card, PAN card, Voter Id card, permanent driving license Once you reach the TS ICET 2020 test center, cooperate with the staff to fulfill and complete the formalities. Respect the social distancing norm so that you come unharmed at home after appearing for the exam. Once you enter the TS ICET examination hall, stay calm and first solve the questions that are easy ones or the ones about which you are confident. And then go easy while solving the questions of all sections.

TS ICET 2020 Exam Pattern

Take a quick look at the TS ICET exam pattern to get ready for the D-day confidently. It will help you revise the exam structure and pattern that is essential to prepare exam solving strategy.

TS ICET Exam Pattern Highlights

Mode of Exam – Online (Computer-based exam)

Exam Duration – 150 minutes

Type of Questions - Objective type (MCQs)

of Questions – 200

Sections – 3 sections (Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, Communication Ability)

Negative Marking - No

Marking Scheme - +1 for each correct answer

Keep all the above points in mind as it will help you come up with an effective exam strategy.

All The Best…

