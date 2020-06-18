TS ICET 2020 MBA Exam – Last minute tips for preparation

Katatiya University conducts Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, popularly known as TS ICET exam for admission to MBA institutes located in the state of Telangana. This year the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 13th July 2020 for the candidates across India.

The last minute preparation tips will you understand the requirements and things that you should remember at the last moment before appearing for the D-day. TS ICET 2020 exam is your golden ticket to enter one of the best Universities of India. Candidates are advised to carefully read the last minite preparation tips so that you can appear for the TS ICET exam with full confidence without having to worry about the last minute jitters.

Through this article, we will help you revise the TS ICET exam syllabus, exam pattern and some handy tips that you should follow for a hassle free TS ICET exam day experience. Find out TS ICET last minute tips as mentioned below:

TS ICET 2020 MBA Exam Pattern

TS ICET is a computer based MBA entrance exam conducted annually. The exam is held for the duration of 150 minutes and candidates are supposed to answer 200 MCQ based questions from 3 sections namely Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability. It should be noted that each questions carries 1 mark and there is no negative marking for choosing wrong option in the TS ICET exam.

TS ICET 2020 MBA Exam Syllabus

Here is a list of important topics that are expected in the exam. Candidates are advised to revise the important concepts before appearing for the exam:-

Analytical Ability

Problem solving

Data sufficiency

Mathematical Ability

Algebra

Arithmetic

Geometry

Statistics

Communication Ability

Grammar

Vocabulary

Reading Comprehension

TS ICET 2020 Last Minute Tips

Take a look at some important pointers which you should not miss out at the last moment:-

Revise Important Concepts

It is advised that you should give a reading in passing to all the important topics expected in the exam. A little bushing up of the concepts helps boost memory and can work wonders at the last moment for the D-day.

Analyse TS ICET Mock Test

When you analyse your Mock Test, you are prone to become wary of the mistakes you committed in the past. Therefore, you improve your performance in the final exam, analyse mock test that will enable you score a high percentile in the exam.

Keep Admit Card ready

Admit card is a mandatory document without which the entry at the test center is prohibited. So, candidates are advised to keep 2 copies of TS ICET admit card ready in their bags atleast a day before the exam.

Keep Photo Identity proof ready

For the purpose of candidates’ verification, invigilators at the test centers often ask for the photo identity proof. Keep either of Voter ID, Adhaar Card, Driving License, or any other document mentioned in the Admit card as a photo ID proof in your carry bag.

Reach Test Center on time

A day before the exam candidates are advised to reaffirm the location of the test center either through a reference, contact or through Google Maps. Find out the way, distance, expected time in the journey so that you can reach the test center on time.

Attempt questions carefully

Once you are ready to attempt the question paper, stay calm and composed. Do not panic and attempt questions carefully. Remember that there is no negative marking in the exam so try to attempt all the questions at the end before submitting the answers.

