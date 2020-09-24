TS ICET Mock Test 2020: Kakatiya University has made the TS ICET 2020 mock test available in the online mode. Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test MBA programme in offered by the University and associated colleges can practice by taking mock test of TS ICET 2020 to amp their preparation strategy. Candidates can benefit in a number of ways by attempting TS ICET mock test 2020. Practicing TS ICET 2020 mock test can allow candidates to know about the pattern of questions, difficulty level of the questions, topics from which the questions are included, etc. Candidates will also be able to get a qualitative estimate of their preparation by solving the mock test of TS ICET 2020 which will help them hone their strategy. The mock test of TS ICET 2020 is available in both English and Telugu for the section of analytical and mathematical ability. Read below to gather complete information on TS ICET 2020 mock test along with tips on how to prepare for the exam.

TS ICET Mock Test 2020 - Importance

Kakatiya University, on behalf of TSCHE, has made the TS ICET 2020 mock test available in the online mode. This enable the candidates to simulate exam-day like conditions and be better prepared for the exam

Candidates taking up mock tests of TS ICET 2020 will be required to solve the tests in a time bound manner which allows them to have a better understanding of how to manage their time as it is a crucial skill required for the online exam.

The TS ICET 2020 mock test will comprise questions from a range of topics allowing candidates to have a grasp on the different type of questions they can expect in the exam.

Solving mock test of TS ICET 2020 will also highlight the questions or sections which the particular candidate can find more time-consuming or challenging in comparison to others. Candidates will thus, be able to devise a strategy to approach the particular section or type of question(s) accordingly.

Candidates can attempt the mock test of TS ICET 2020 many times due to its default log-in facility. With repeated practice, candidates can improve their chances of performing better in the exam.

How to Attempt TS ICET 2020 Mock Test

MBA aspirant can follow the step by step process mentioned below to practise using mock test of TS ICET 2020.

Go to the official website of TS ICET 2020

On the home page, click on the ‘Mock Test’ tab

In the window that appears, click on ‘Sign in’

The TS ICET 2020general instructions will open next as a pop-up containing guidelines in English as well as Telugu

Go through the TS ICET 2020 guidelines thoroughly

Click on ‘I am ready to begin’ after accepting the conditions for the lest to start

TS ICET 2020 mock test like the exam will comprise of three sections and there will be option to switch between sections by simply clicking on the section tab provided at the top left of the screen

Each question of TS ICET 2020 will have four options, of which only one is correct

To choose your answer, click on the radio button adjacent to the option.

To deselect, simply click on the previously selected button or click on another answer option or click on ‘Clear Response’

Candidates can save an answer by clicking on the ‘Save & Next’ button

In case candidates want to analyze a question for review later they can click on ‘Mark for Review & Next’

Candidates need to click on the “Submit” button given on the lower right side of the page on completion of TS ICET mock test 2020

The number of questions answered/unanswered, marked for review, etc will appear on the screen in different colour codes.

Candidates can go to the previous unsolved or marked and questions and attempt them within the provided time limit.

Candidates will be able to check the scores of TS ICET 2020 mock test at the end of the test.

To get additional information about TS ICET 2020 exam, and other MBA/BBA entrance exams, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com