TS ICET Question Paper: Download TS ICET Previous Year Question Papers

TS ICET Previous Year Question Paper: Kakatiya University, Waramgal, the conducting body, designs the TS ICET question paper, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test must practice solving previous year question papers of TS ICET as a part of their preparation for the exam. Kaktiya University conducts TS ICET in the online mode for screening of candidates for admission into 2-year MBA courses in affiliated colleges. It is, therefore, essential that candidates prepare for the entrance test by solving TS ICET previous year question papers so as to improve their chances of qualifying the examination with better marks. Solving question papers of TS ICET provides candidates insight into the type of questions asked in the exam. Candidates can find direct links to TS ICET previous year question papers in the article below along with details about exam pattern, question paper pattern and more.
TS ICET Exam Pattern
Candidates must familiarize themselves with the TS ICET exam pattern. KU conducts the TS ICET in the online mode and thus, knowing about the TS ICET exam pattern will help candidates to form their exam preparation strategies accordingly. Additionally, the TS ICET exam pattern will also allow the candidates to simulate exam day like conditions so that they have a better hand at time management and can structure their preparation strategies accordingly. Candidates can find details about the TS ICET exam pattern 2020 below.
TS ICET 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Mode of Examination
|
Online (Computer Based Test)
|
TS ICET 2020 Exam Duration
|
150 minutes
|
Medium of Exam
|
English, Telugu, Urdu
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective
|
Total Number Question
|
200
|
TS ICET Total Marks
|
200
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for every correct answer, No Negative marking
TS ICET 2020 Question Paper Pattern
The pattern of TS ICET question paper is crucial for candidates appearing in the MBA entrance exam of TSCHE. The TS ICET question pattern is important for the candidates as the examination is conducted online and the candidates can build their exam-day strategy accrodingly if they are familiar with the pattern. The question paper pattern of TS ICET 2020 can help the aspirants as to what can they expect from the exam next year. Also, the TS ICET 2020 question paper pattern will provide the candidates with insight about the weightage of various sections and topics in the exam and the distribution of marks for each section. The question paper pattern of TS ICET 2020 will also help the candidates improve their time management skills as time is a major factor in the online entrance exam. Candidates can find the details about TS ICET question paper pattern below.
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Mathematical Ability
|
Arithmetical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
Algebraical and Geometrical Ability
|
30
|
30
|
Statistical Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Analytical Ability
|
Data Sufficiency
|
20
|
20
|
Problem-Solving
|
55
|
55
|
Communication Ability
|
Vocabulary
|
10
|
10
|
Business and Computer Terminology
|
10
|
10
|
Functional Grammar
|
15
|
15
|
Reading Comprehension
|
15
|
15
TS ICET Previous Year Question Papers
It is essential that candidates practise from the TS ICET previous year question papers in order to hone their exam preparation. Candidates seeking admission to the college of their choice in Telangana for 2-Year MBA programme must practise from TS ICET previous year question papers to improve their chance of qualifying the exam as well as to obtain a better score. Candidates solving previous year question papers of TS ICET will also be able to obtain a qualitative review of their preparation allowing them to segregate the topics in which they are most confident in to the ones in which they require to focus in order to score better in the entrance test.
The TS ICET previous year question papers are not released by the conducting body officially. However, candidates will be able to find direct links to TS ICET previous year question papers below. This will help them in forming their TS ICET exam preparation strategy. The TS ICET previous year question papers will allow the candidates to have an idea about the type of questions they can expect in the exam. Candidates can practise from previous year question papers of TS ICET, the links to which are provided below.
|
TS ICET Question Paper 1
|
TS ICET Question Paper 2
|
TS ICET Question Paper 3