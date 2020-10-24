TS ICET Question Paper: Download TS ICET Previous Year Question Papers

TS ICET Previous Year Question Paper: Kakatiya University, Waramgal, the conducting body, designs the TS ICET question paper, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test must practice solving previous year question papers of TS ICET as a part of their preparation for the exam. Kaktiya University conducts TS ICET in the online mode for screening of candidates for admission into 2-year MBA courses in affiliated colleges. It is, therefore, essential that candidates prepare for the entrance test by solving TS ICET previous year question papers so as to improve their chances of qualifying the examination with better marks. Solving question papers of TS ICET provides candidates insight into the type of questions asked in the exam. Candidates can find direct links to TS ICET previous year question papers in the article below along with details about exam pattern, question paper pattern and more.

TS ICET Exam Pattern

Candidates must familiarize themselves with the TS ICET exam pattern. KU conducts the TS ICET in the online mode and thus, knowing about the TS ICET exam pattern will help candidates to form their exam preparation strategies accordingly. Additionally, the TS ICET exam pattern will also allow the candidates to simulate exam day like conditions so that they have a better hand at time management and can structure their preparation strategies accordingly. Candidates can find details about the TS ICET exam pattern 2020 below.

TS ICET 2020 Exam Pattern

Mode of Examination Online (Computer Based Test) TS ICET 2020 Exam Duration 150 minutes Medium of Exam English, Telugu, Urdu Type of Questions Objective Total Number Question 200 TS ICET Total Marks 200 Marking Scheme 1 mark for every correct answer, No Negative marking

TS ICET 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The pattern of TS ICET question paper is crucial for candidates appearing in the MBA entrance exam of TSCHE. The TS ICET question pattern is important for the candidates as the examination is conducted online and the candidates can build their exam-day strategy accrodingly if they are familiar with the pattern. The question paper pattern of TS ICET 2020 can help the aspirants as to what can they expect from the exam next year. Also, the TS ICET 2020 question paper pattern will provide the candidates with insight about the weightage of various sections and topics in the exam and the distribution of marks for each section. The question paper pattern of TS ICET 2020 will also help the candidates improve their time management skills as time is a major factor in the online entrance exam. Candidates can find the details about TS ICET question paper pattern below.

Sections Topics Number of Questions Marks Mathematical Ability Arithmetical Ability 35 35 Algebraical and Geometrical Ability 30 30 Statistical Ability 10 10 Analytical Ability Data Sufficiency 20 20 Problem-Solving 55 55 Communication Ability Vocabulary 10 10 Business and Computer Terminology 10 10 Functional Grammar 15 15 Reading Comprehension 15 15

TS ICET Previous Year Question Papers

It is essential that candidates practise from the TS ICET previous year question papers in order to hone their exam preparation. Candidates seeking admission to the college of their choice in Telangana for 2-Year MBA programme must practise from TS ICET previous year question papers to improve their chance of qualifying the exam as well as to obtain a better score. Candidates solving previous year question papers of TS ICET will also be able to obtain a qualitative review of their preparation allowing them to segregate the topics in which they are most confident in to the ones in which they require to focus in order to score better in the entrance test.

The TS ICET previous year question papers are not released by the conducting body officially. However, candidates will be able to find direct links to TS ICET previous year question papers below. This will help them in forming their TS ICET exam preparation strategy. The TS ICET previous year question papers will allow the candidates to have an idea about the type of questions they can expect in the exam. Candidates can practise from previous year question papers of TS ICET, the links to which are provided below.