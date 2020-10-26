TS ICET 2020 Result Postponed – TS ICET Rank Card to be available at icet.tsche.ac.in

TSICET 2020 Result: Kakatiya University, Warangal has made a recent announcement according to which the TSICET 2020 result has been postponed. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance exam will be able to download TS ICET 2020 Rank Card from 2nd November onwards. Earlier the TS ICET result was scheduled to be announced on 23rd October. The TS ICET result will be made available at ‘icet.tsche.ac.in’ on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Click on the direct link provided below to check your TSICET 2019 Result.

TSICET 2020 Result: Direct link to Download Rank Card

(To be Activated Soon)

(The Link will be activated after the declaration of the result on official website)

How to check TS ICET 2020 Result?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the TS ICET rank card:

Step 1: Go to official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Download Rank Card' link activated on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Enter your 'ICET Hallticket No.', 'Registration Number', and 'Date of Birth' and then click on 'View Rank Card' button.

Step 4: Download your TS ICET 2020 rank card

Step 5: Download the result in PDF format and take a printout of it for further use.

What after TS ICET result?

Candidates scoring qualifying marks in TSICET-2020 i.e. 25% marks (for unreserved category) and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates will be able to secure admission in the affiliated colleges. After the result is out, candidates will be required to undergo further selection rounds conducted by the MBA institutes.

Candidate needs to appear for the counselling session Candidate must have applies as per the admission notification issued by the college, Candidate must satisfies all the eligibility criteria for admission as stipulated by the concerned institute in which he/she is seeking admission

It should be noted that scoring qualifying in the entrance test does not entitle a candidate to get admission into MBA course. The final decision to grant admission will depend upon the selection committee of the institute.

About TS ICET Exam

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is a state-level MBA entrance exam which is conducted for admission in state universities across Telangana and colleges affiliated to them. It is conducted once a year and is open to all the candidates across various regions of India.

For more such articles, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!