TS LAWCET Important Dates 2020: Osmania University has released the TS LAWCET 2020 important dates on the official website. Candidates appearing in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test must keep track of the important dates of TS LAWCET 2020. The TS LAWCET 2020 important dates will ensure that candidates do not miss out on any important event related to the examination or later the admission process. The TS LAWCET important dates 2020 will include all the events such as registration, submission of application form, release of admit card, answer key, result, etc. Aspirants are advised to ark all the important dates of TS LAWCET 2020 and keep visiting this page for any updates in the same. Candidates are advised to go through the article below for complete information on TS LAWCET important dates 2020.

TS LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Overview

Candidates can find complete overview of TS LAWCET important dates 2020 in the table below.

Events Dates TS LAWCET 2020 official notification 21stFebruary 2020 TS LAWCET Registration 2020 Start Date 6thMarch 2020 TS LAWCET 2020 Registration Last Date (without late fee) 10th June 2020 TS LAWCET Registration 2020 Last Date (With late fee of Rs. 500) 20th June 2020 TS LAWCET 2020 Registration Last Date (With late fee of Rs. 1000) 27th June 2020 TS LAWCET Registration 2020 Last Date (With late fee of Rs. 2000) 30th June 2020 TS LAWCET 2020 Registration Last Date (With late fee of Rs. 4000) 3rd July 2020 Application Correction Window for TS LAWCET 2020 20th - 30th June 2020 TS LAWCET admit card 2020 Release To be notified TS LAWCET 2020 To be notified TS LAWCET preliminary answer key 2020 To be notified Last date to raise objections against the preliminary answer key To be notified TS LAWCET 2020 final answer key and Result declaration To be notified TS LAWCET Selection Process To be notified

TS LAWCET Important dates 2020 - Details

The calendar of events according to the important dates of TS LAWCET 2020 have been described for the candidates below.

TS LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Official Notification

Osmania University released the official notification for TS LAWCET 2020 on 21st February 2020. The TS LAWCET 2020 official notification contained information about the registration process and details about the entrance test for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses.

TS LAWCET 220 Important Dates - Registration

As notified in the important dates of TS LAWCET 2020, candidates were able to participate in the registration process from 6th March 2020 onwards in the online mode. Candidates are required to register for TS LAWCET 2020 by visiting the official website. The registration process without late fee ended on 10th June 2020 as mentioned in the TS LAWCET 2020 important dates. The authorities also allowed candidates to register with an additional late fee of Rs. 500, 1000, 2000 and 4000 until 20th June, 27th June, 30th June and 3rd July respectively.

TS LAWCET Important Dates 2020 - Application Correction Window

Successfully registered candidates were also allowed make corrections in their application form. As per the important dates of TS LAWCET 2020, candidates could make corrections in their application form between 20th and 30th June 2020.

TS LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Admit Card

For successfully registered candidates, the conducting authority will release the TS LAWCET 2020 admit card in the online mode. The TS LAWCET 2020 important date for release of admit card will be notified by the conducting authority soon. When issued, candidates will be able to download their TS LAWCET 2020 admit card by providing their registration ID and password.

TS LAWCET Important Dates 2020 - Entrance Test

Osmania University has postponed TS LAWCET 2020 for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB course until further notice and is yet to release the new date for conducting the entrance exam. TS LAWCET 2020 will be conducted in the online mode.

TS LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Answer Key

The conducting will release the TS LAWCET 2020 preliminary answer key soon after the exam is conducted. The TS LAWCET 2020 important date for release of preliminary answer key will be notified on the official website. Candidates will also be allowed to challenge the preliminary answer key and based on the objections received, the conducting authority will release the final TS LAWCET 2020 answer key.

TS LAWCET Important Dates 2020 - Result

After the release of the final answer key, the result of TS LAWCET 2020 will be declared in the online mode on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their TS LAWCET 2020 result by logging in to their portal on the official website. OU will notify the important date for TS LAWCET 2020 result soon.

TS LAWCET 2020 Important Dates - Selection Process

Candidates who qualify in the 3-Year/5-Year LLB entrance test conducted by OU will be eligible to participate in the selection process of TS LAWCET 2020 which includes counselling and seat allotment. The conducting authority will notify the candidates about the important date TS LAWCET 2020 selection process soon.