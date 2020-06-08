TS LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips: Candidates aspiring admission to top law colleges in the state of Telangana must have a well-built preparation strategy for TS LAWCET 2020. Osmania University conducts the Telangana State Law Entrance Test for screening candidates for admission to affiliated law colleges in the state. Candidates aspiring for admission to undergraduate 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses must have a clear preparation plan for TS LAWCET 2020. With thousands of candidates appearing for the LLB entrance test making it a tough nut to crack candidates must learn all the tricks and tips to prepare for TS LAWCET 2020 which will help them qualify and secure a good rank in the exam. In the article below, we have provided a complete guide on how to prepare for TS LAWCET 2020 following the exam pattern, syllabus, etc. Candidates willing to secure a good rank in the undergraduate law entrance test are advised to go through the same to know all about the preparation strategy for TS LAWCET 2020.
TS LAWCET Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details
To start with the preparation for AP LAWCET 2020, candidates must have an understanding of the exam pattern. The TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern will contain details on exam duration, exam mode, number of questions, marking scheme, etc., which candidates should account for while preparing for TS LAWCET 2020. Complete details on the exam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020 are mentioned in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Mode of TS LAWCET 2020
|
Online (Computer-Based)
|
Medium of exam
|
English, Hindi, Telugu
|
Total number of Questions
|
120
|
Question type
|
Objective (Multiple Choice)
|
Total Marks
|
120
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for each correct answer, No negative marking
TS LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips - Syllabus Details
The next step in the preparation of TS LAWCET 2020 is to familiarise with the syllabus of the exam. Candidates will find information on the various types of topics on which questions will be based in the entrance test. Aspirants preparing for TS LAWCET 2020 can find the details of the syllabus along with weightage for each section in the table below.
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Marks
|
General Knowledge and Mental Ability
|
History, Geography, Economics, Logical Reasoning , Environmental Science
|
30
|
Aptitude for the Study of Law
|
Elementary knowledge about law subjects , Principles of law , Constitutions of India, constitutional rights
|
60
|
Current Affairs
|
All the events and news of national and international importance (past one year)
|
30
TS LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips
- Once candidates are amped with the knowledge of the exam pattern and syllabus of the entrance test, they need to devise a proper study plan as they start with their preparation for TS LAWCET 2020. A well structured study plan is the key to preparing for TS LAWCET 2020. Candidates must also see to it they need to adhere to and sincerely follow the plan.
- Aspirants also need to consider the weightage of each section in the exam while preparing for TS LAWCET 2020. The study plan for TS LAWCET 2020 preparation should devote time to each section accordingly.
- The question paper of TS LAWCET 2020 for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB entrance test will comprise of the same sections. However, the level of difficulty will be different for both the test. Candidates preparing for TS LAWCET 2020 3-year LLB course are required to study from the graduation level, candidates preparing for the 5-Year LLB entrance exam are required to prepare questions from the intermediate or 10+2 level.
- Candidates need to solve logical problems, puzzles in order to prepare for the Mental Ability section of TS LAWCET 2020. For the current affairs section, it would be immensely helpful if candidates make the habit of keeping up with the daily news as a part of their preparation for TS LAWCET 2020. Additionally, following a monthly magazine for current affairs can also prove to be immensely helpful.
- Make notes for all the topics as you go through them. Short notes can serve as memory aids which is a useful preparation tip for TS LAWCET 2020.
- Give time for revision. Remember that you are trying to assimilate knowledge of various topics and revision is crucial to be able to retain as much information as possible. Timely revision will help you build up your preparation for TS LAWCET 2020 in a strategic manner.
- To amp up your TS LAWCET 2020 preparation, solve previous year question papers. You will become familiar with how questions from the diverse topics are framed and also have the knowledge about the difficulty level of the questions.
- As a final touch to your TS LAWCET 2020 preparation, attempt mock tests. Solving mock tests can help to create an exam-day like environment where everything is timed and is thus, a useful preparation tip for TS LAWCET 2020. You will also be able to work on your time-management skills by attempting TS LAWCET 2020 mock test and this will help you to tackle the challenges on the exam-day more efficiently.