TS LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips: Candidates aspiring admission to top law colleges in the state of Telangana must have a well-built preparation strategy for TS LAWCET 2020. Osmania University conducts the Telangana State Law Entrance Test for screening candidates for admission to affiliated law colleges in the state. Candidates aspiring for admission to undergraduate 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses must have a clear preparation plan for TS LAWCET 2020. With thousands of candidates appearing for the LLB entrance test making it a tough nut to crack candidates must learn all the tricks and tips to prepare for TS LAWCET 2020 which will help them qualify and secure a good rank in the exam. In the article below, we have provided a complete guide on how to prepare for TS LAWCET 2020 following the exam pattern, syllabus, etc. Candidates willing to secure a good rank in the undergraduate law entrance test are advised to go through the same to know all about the preparation strategy for TS LAWCET 2020.

TS LAWCET Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details

To start with the preparation for AP LAWCET 2020, candidates must have an understanding of the exam pattern. The TS LAWCET 2020 exam pattern will contain details on exam duration, exam mode, number of questions, marking scheme, etc., which candidates should account for while preparing for TS LAWCET 2020. Complete details on the exam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020 are mentioned in the table below.

Particulars Details Exam Duration 90 minutes Mode of TS LAWCET 2020 Online (Computer-Based) Medium of exam English, Hindi, Telugu Total number of Questions 120 Question type Objective (Multiple Choice) Total Marks 120 Marking Scheme +1 mark for each correct answer, No negative marking

TS LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips - Syllabus Details

The next step in the preparation of TS LAWCET 2020 is to familiarise with the syllabus of the exam. Candidates will find information on the various types of topics on which questions will be based in the entrance test. Aspirants preparing for TS LAWCET 2020 can find the details of the syllabus along with weightage for each section in the table below.

Subject Important Topics Marks General Knowledge and Mental Ability History, Geography, Economics, Logical Reasoning , Environmental Science 30 Aptitude for the Study of Law Elementary knowledge about law subjects , Principles of law , Constitutions of India, constitutional rights 60 Current Affairs All the events and news of national and international importance (past one year) 30

TS LAWCET 2020 Preparation Tips