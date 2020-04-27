TS LAWCET 2020: Top Colleges Accepting TS LAWCET Scores

TS LAWCET 2020 Participating Institutes: Osmania University, the conducting body, publishes the list of participating institutes of TS LAWCET 2020. The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test is a state-level entrance test conducted by OU that offers candidates admission to 3-Year and 5-Year LLB programmes. Candidates appearing for the law entrance exam can find the detailed list of TS LAWCET 2020 participating institutes here. The TS LAWCET 2020 participating institutes list for the 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes are different and are released by the conducting authority accordingly. TS LAWCET 2020 participating institutes include list of colleges offering admission to LLB, BA LLB, B. COM LLB and BBA LLB courses. Candidates can find the detailed list of the participating institutes of TS LAWCET 2020 in the article below.

TS LAWCET Participating Institutes 2020 - 3 Year and 5 Year LLB Programmes

TS LAWCET scores are accepted by many noted colleges and universities in the state of Telangana. TS LAWCET 2020 is conducted for screening of candidates for admission to 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB programmes. Osmania University releases separate list of colleges for accepting candidates for admission to the 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programmes. Candidates can find detailed list of the participating institutes of TS LAWCET 2020 for each of the programmes.

TS LAWCET 2020: Top Institutes for 3 Year LLB Programme

The TS LAWCET 2020 participating institutes will offer seats to the candidates on the basis of their fulfilling the required eligibility criteria, order of merit in the TS LAWCET 2020 merit list and seat availability. Candidates appearing for the law entrance test can find the top participating institutes of TS LAWCET 2020 in the table below.

Sl. No. Top Institutes Accepting TS LAWCET 2020 Scores for 3 Year LLB Programme 1. University College of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad 2. Mahatma Gandhi Law College, Hyderabad 3. Justice Kumarayya College of Law, Karimnagar 4. Padala Rama Reddy Law College, Hyderabad 5. Adarsha Law College, Warangal 6. Sultan Ul Uloom College of Law, Banjara Hills 7. Pendekanti Law College, Hyderabad 8. Aurora's Legal Sciences Academy, Hyderabad 9. Manair College of Law, Khammam 10. MSS Law College, Hyderabad 11. Ananntha Law College, Hyderabad 12. Kakatiya University, Warangal 13. Aurora's Legal Sciences Institute, Nalgonda

TS LAWCET 2020: Top Institutes for 5 Year LLB Programme

The admission of candidates who qualify on TS LAWCET 2020 will be subject to their fulfillment of the required eligibility criteria, merit rank in in TS LAWCET 2020 and seat intake capacity of the respective institute. Among the list of participating institutes for TS LAWCET 2020 5-Year Integrated LLB programme, different colleges offer admission to different programmes viz. BA LLB, BBA LLB and B. Com LLB. The top colleges and universities accepting TS LAWCET scores for 5 year programme along with the courses offered by each is provided below.

Sl. No. Top Institutes Accepting TS LAWCET 2020 Scores for 5 Year LLB Programme Course 1. University College of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad BA LLB 2. Mahatma Gandhi Law College, Hyderabad BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB 3. Ananntha Law College, Hyderabad BA LLB 4. Post Graduate College of Law, Osmania University, Basheerbagh BA LLB 5. Aurora's Legal Sciences Academy, Hyderabad BA LLB 6. Pendekanti Law College, Hyderabad BA LLB 7. Aurora's Legal Sciences Institute, Nalgonda BA LLB, BBA LLB

TS LAWCET 2020 Participating Institutes - Selection Process

The participating institutes of TS LAWCET 2020 select the candidates for admission to various courses on the basis of the common selection process conducted by Osmania University on behalf of of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). OU will release a list of candidates who qualify in TS LAWCET 2020 in order of merit. The candidates included in the TS LAWCET 2020 merit list will be required to participate in the selection or counselling process. The TS LAWCET 2020 counselling process will include mandatory document verification of the candidates at the designated centes followed by the online process of choice filling and choice locking. Candidates can make their preferred choice of TS LAWCET 2020 participating institutes during the online choice filling and locking process. The conducting authority will allot seat to the candidates among the colleges and universities accepting TS LAWCET 2020 scores on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance exam and their order of merit.