TS LAWCET 2020 Admit Card: Osmania University will release the TS LAWCET admit card 2020 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates appearing for the exam who successfully completed the process of registration will be able to download their hall ticket of TS LAWCET online. TS LAWCET is conducted for admissions to 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses, the admit cards for which are released simultaneously. Candidates will be required to their registration portal in the official website and use their credentials to download the TS LAWCET 2020 admit card. The admit card of TS LAWCET 2020 will contain candidates’ personal information such as name, application number, roll number along with exam day details such as date, session, timings, etc. The TS LAWCET 2020 admit card is thus, an important document all candidates must have in possession. To find detailed information on TS LAWCET 2020 hall ticket, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

TS LAWCET 2020 Admit Card - Important Dates

The exam conducting body decides the TS LAWCET admit card 2020 important dates. To find details about the important dates of TS LAWCET, candidates can refer to the table below.

Events Dates TS LAWCET 2020 Registration Ends 10th June 2020 TS LAWCETadmit card 2020 release 2nd July 2020

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2020 - How to Download

The hall ticket of TS LAWCET 2020 will be made available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their TS LAWCET 2020 admit cards from the registration portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS LAWCET 2020

Step 2: Login with using your registration ID and password

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Step 4: Your TS LAWCET 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on your TS LAWCET 2020 hall ticket carefully

Step 6: Download and take 2-3 print outs of the admit card for future reference

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2020 - Details to Check

Upon downloading the hall ticket of TS LAWCET 2020, candidates are required to carefully check for the following details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy in the TS LAWCET admit card 2020, the candidates must report the same to the conducting authorities before the exam day.

Name

Application Number

Category

Roll number

Date of Birth

Date of Examination

Test session

Test timings

TS LAWCET Admit Card 2020 - Important Points